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HDFC Life, Bank of Maharashtra, Fortis among top stocks to buy; check price targets

HDFC Life, Bank of Maharashtra, Fortis among top stocks to buy; check price targets

MAHABANK83.44(0.34%)

Choice Broking said that Bank of Maharashtra is showing a positive technical setup on the weekly chart, with it maintaining a higher-high and higher-low structure, indicating a sustained uptrend.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 9:50 AM IST
HDFC Life, Bank of Maharashtra, Fortis among top stocks to buy; check price targetsMayur Uniquoters is showing signs of a potential bullish breakout from a descending trend line after an extended consolidation phase, said SMC Global.

Amid the rising volatility in the rising volatility in the broader markets, domestic brokerage firms including Choice Broking and SMC Global Securities have suggested select stocks including HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Mayur Uniquoters, Bank of Maharashtra Ltd and Fortis Healthcare to trade on the basis of sound technical charts and strong parameters. Here's what these brokerage firms have to say on these stocks:

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Mayur Uniquoters | Buy | Target Price: Rs 875-885 | Stop Loss: Rs 720
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd is showing signs of a potential bullish breakout from a descending trend line after an extended consolidation phase. The stock has rebounded above the falling resistance line near Rs 750–760 zone, indicating improving momentum. The horizontal long-term trend line around Rs 680–690 base provides a crucial support, while immediate support is placed near Rs 740–750 zone. RSI and MACD are turning upward, suggesting strengthening buying interest. A sustained trading above ₹780–790 zone could open the way towards Rs 840–860 zone in the near term. Confirmation through sustained price action and volume would strengthen the bullish outlook. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 780-790 levels with the expected upside of 875-885 levels with stop loss below Rs BP720 levels.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

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Bank of Maharashtra | Buy | Target Price: Rs 91-96 | Stop Loss: Rs 80
Bank of Maharashtra is showing a positive technical setup on the weekly chart, with the stock maintaining a higher-high and higher-low structure, indicating a sustained uptrend. The stock has previously broken out of a sideways consolidation range and has repeatedly found buying interest near the breakout zone. Multiple reversals from this area highlight a potential demand zone, supporting the prevailing bullish price structure. The stock is also finding support near its 20-week EMA, reinforcing the positive trend. The RSI is holding above the 50 mark, indicating that bullish momentum remains intact and buyers continue to maintain control. For positional trades, buying can be considered around 82.75, with additional accumulation on dips towards ₹80. The stock has the potential to move towards upside targets of Rs 91 and Rs 96. The Rs 76 level remains an important support zone, and holding above this level will be crucial for maintaining the positive technical setup.
Recommended by: Choice Broking

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HDFC Life Insurance Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 608-610 | Stop Loss: Rs 530
HDFC Life's daily chart shows a classic double-bottom formation, with the stock twice finding strong demand near the Rs 510-515 zone after a prolonged downtrend from the Rs 640 highs. The second bottom was higher than the first, signaling fading selling pressure, and the stock has since rebounded sharply towards Rs 560 levels, with a series of higher lows. The horizontal neckline near Rs 565-567 is the key resistance, having capped rallies twice. Immediate support is placed at Rs 540-545, followed by Rs 530 and the crucial base at ₹510-515 zone. Momentum indicators are constructive, with RSI climbing above 55 and MACD turning higher near the zero line. A decisive daily close above Rs 567 would confirm the pattern breakout, opening the way to Rs 590-600 zone. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy into a stock above the breakout level of Rs 567 for the expected upside of Rs 608-610 levels with stop loss below Rs 530 levels.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

Fortis Healthcare | Buy | Target Price: Rs 892 | Stop Loss: Rs 745
Fortis Healthcare Ltd is witnessing buying interest near its previous weekly swing-high breakout zone, with the weekly candle showing signs of support and a potential rebound. After peaking around Rs 1,100 in late 2025, it underwent a significant correction and has approached a crucial horizontal demand zone of Rs 750. This zone presents an important support base for stabilization and a potential recovery towards higher levels. The momentum indicator also signals the possibility of a recovery, with the RSI at 31.71, nearing the oversold territory. The RSI level, combined with the stock's proximity to the crucial demand zone, indicates scope for a technical rebound as buying interest improves. Sustaining this support zone could pave the way for an upside towards Rs 892. For positional traders, Fortis can be considered around Rs 794, with a stop-loss at Rs 745. It is showing signs of stabilisation near the crucial Rs 750 demand zone and sustained buying interest from this support area could drive a recovery towards the Rs 892 target.
Recommended by: Choice Broking

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 9:50 AM IST
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