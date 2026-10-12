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Poonawalla Fincorp shares surge 8% on Q2 earnings; here's what brokerages say

Poonawalla Fincorp shares surge 8% on Q2 earnings; here's what brokerages say

Poonawalla Fincorp shares rose 8% to Rs 483.95 against the previous close of Rs 448.05. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 40,494 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 11:18 AM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp shares surge 8% on Q2 earnings; here's what brokerages sayPost earnings, brokerage MOFSL assigned a 27% upside to the NBFC stock with a target price of Rs 570.

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd rose 8% on Monday after the firm reported its Q2 earnings. Poonawalla Fincorp shares rose 8% to Rs 483.95 against the previous close of Rs 448.05. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 40,494 crore. Post earnings, brokerage MOFSL assigned a 27% upside to the NBFC stock with a target price of Rs 570.

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Poonawalla Fincorp remains confident of an improvement in return on assets, led by higher yields, a favourable product mix, falling credit costs, and a gradual moderation in the operating expenditure to-AUM ratio. According to MOFSL, these factors along with healthy AUM growth momentum and operating leverage, are likely to drive earnings growth and strengthen profitability over the medium term.

"We raise our FY27/FY28 EPS estimates by ~3% each to factor in slightly higher NIM (driven by stronger expansion in yields). The stock currently trades at 2.3x FY28E P/BV. We model 44% AUM CAGR and 120% PAT CAGR over FY26-FY28E and expect Poonawalla Fincorp to deliver RoA/RoE of 2.4%/~17% in FY28E. Reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of Rs 570 (based on 2.7x Sep’28E BVPS)," said MOFSL.

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The company reported its Q2 earnings on October 9. Net profit rose 405% in the September 2026 quarter. The NBFC reported a profit of Rs 374.85 crore in Q2 against a profit of Rs 74.20 crore in the year ago period. The NBFC reported a revenue growth of 70.17% YoY at Rs 2624.50 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1542.30 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Poonawalla Fincorp reported assets under management (AUM) of Rs 74,008 crore. Returns on assets (RoA) strengthened to 2.18%. Net interest income (NII) grew by 12.3% QoQ to Rs 1,589 crore during the quarter. Net Interest Margins (NIMs) came at 9.26% in Q2FY27.

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Another brokerage Nirmal Bang has an upside of 7% on the stock. Poonawalla Fincorp delivered a strong set of 2QFY27 numbers beating consensus PAT estimates by 11%, said Nirmal Bang. However, it has a hold stance on the stock.

"While the company has delivered rapid AUM expansion and an improving RoA of 2.18%, a substantial portion of the aggressively scaled book remains unseasoned, making multi-year vintage stability across newer product lines a critical watch factor. We continue to maintain our cautious stance and maintain HOLD with an unchanged TP of Rs 480," said Nirmal Bang.

Brokerage JM Financial has upgraded its stance to 'buy' from add post Q2 earnings. It has raised its price target to Rs 550 against the earlier target of Rs 530.

"Stock price has corrected 5–9% over the last one–two months leading to correction in current valuation to 2.2x of FY28E. The current multiple largely captures the growth opportunity, but it does not adequately reflect the potential improvement in return ratios and franchise quality, offering an attractive entry point. Factoring in margin expansion, improving operating efficiency and moderating credit costs, we are raising FY27/28 EPS estimates by ~3%/4% and increasing TP by 4% to Rs 550 (from Rs 530), valuing the stock at 2.7x FY28E BVPS. We upgrade the stock to BUY (from ADD)," said JM Financial.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 10:12 AM IST
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