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Lenskart block deal: Stock tumbles 5% as turnover surges; Alpha Wave likely seller

Lenskart block deal: Stock tumbles 5% as turnover surges; Alpha Wave likely seller

LENSKART648.80(4.26%)

Alpha Wave Ventures LP was reportedly looking to sell up to a 1.6 per cent stake in Lenskart at a floor price of Rs 640 per share, a 5.6 per cent discount to Friday’s closing price.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 10:21 AM IST
Lenskart block deal: Stock tumbles 5% as turnover surges; Alpha Wave likely seller For the September quarter, Lenskart is expected to report another strong performance, with revenue growth of over 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Lenskart Solutions Ltd shares fell 5 per cent in Monday’s trade as trading volumes surged 57 times their two-week average amid reports of a likely block deal by Alpha Wave Ventures LP. A total of 2.84 crore Lenskart shares changed hands, Bloomberg reported.

Following the development, Lenskart shares fell 5 per cent to hit a low of Rs 643.80 on BSE. Alpha Wave Ventures LP was reportedly looking to sell up to a 1.6 per cent stake in Lenskart at a floor price of Rs 640 per share, a 5.6 per cent discount to Friday’s closing price. According to CNBC-TV18, the base offer comprised 1.51 crore shares, or 0.9 per cent equity, valued at an estimated Rs 950 crore. An upsize option covered an additional 1.13 crore shares, or 0.7 per cent equity, valued at Rs 724.60 crore.

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For the September quarter, Lenskart is expected to report another strong performance, with revenue growth of over 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

JM Financial expects revenue to rise 30 per cent YoY, led by growth of 31 per cent in India and 27 per cent in international markets. Operating leverage is expected to drive a 190-basis-point YoY expansion in Ebitda margin.

“We expect pre-Ind-AS Ebitda margin expansion of 200 bps YoY to 13.2 per cent, led by 180 bps/300 bps YoY expansion in India/International segment pre-Ind-AS Ebitda margin,” JM Financial said in a note.

Elara Securities expects Lenskart to report 34 per cent YoY revenue growth, driven by volume growth in both its India and international businesses, along with higher realisations due to a favourable base.

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Kotak Institutional Equities also estimates 34 per cent YoY revenue growth in the September quarter, driven by growth of 31 per cent in India and 30 per cent in international markets.

“We expect growth to be primarily volume driven, in turn driven by healthy store addition and strong SSSG performance. We model consolidated gross margin of 69.6 per cent, implying YoY margin expansion of 60 bps. This drives pre-Ind-AS Ebitda margin of 13.5 per cent, a YoY expansion of 270 bps,” Kotak said.

At the segment level, Kotak estimates pre-Ind-AS Ebitda margins of 16.1 per cent for India and 10.1 per cent for the international business.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 9:28 AM IST
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