Lenskart block deal: Stock tumbles 5% as turnover surges; Alpha Wave likely seller

Lenskart Solutions Ltd shares fell 5 per cent in Monday’s trade as trading volumes surged 57 times their two-week average amid reports of a likely block deal by Alpha Wave Ventures LP. A total of 2.84 crore Lenskart shares changed hands, Bloomberg reported.
Following the development, Lenskart shares fell 5 per cent to hit a low of Rs 643.80 on BSE. Alpha Wave Ventures LP was reportedly looking to sell up to a 1.6 per cent stake in Lenskart at a floor price of Rs 640 per share, a 5.6 per cent discount to Friday’s closing price. According to CNBC-TV18, the base offer comprised 1.51 crore shares, or 0.9 per cent equity, valued at an estimated Rs 950 crore. An upsize option covered an additional 1.13 crore shares, or 0.7 per cent equity, valued at Rs 724.60 crore.