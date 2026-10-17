LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 17): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) prices also remain an important consideration for households, commuters and businesses, with rates varying across cities depending on local taxes, input gas prices, transportation costs and distribution charges.

While domestic LPG rates have remained steady, fluctuations in international energy markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to raise concerns about supply security and fuel costs. Any sustained increase in gas procurement costs could put pressure on city gas distributors and commercial consumers, although retail prices depend on local pricing decisions.

MUST READ: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels

Here is a look at the latest LPG, CNG and PNG prices across major Indian cities today.

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 16

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 16

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,810 Bengaluru 2,898 Hyderabad 3,065 Mumbai 2,764.50 Chennai 2,983 Kolkata 2,954 Jaipur 2,839 Noida 2,810 Gurugram 2,828 Chandigarh 2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 16

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 98 Hyderabad 112 Advertisement Mumbai 88 Chennai 99.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 99.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 16

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 56 Mumbai 52 Chennai 52 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 51.50 Noida 49.46 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 57.48

US-Iran war update

Brent crude prices hit $109.9 per barrel whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, triggering fears of severe global supply shortages. For the week, WTI added more than 10%, while Brent advanced nearly 5%.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that an oil tanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil exploded and caught fire after hitting a naval mine on the Strait of Hormuz. They claimed that the vessel attempted to cross the strategic waterway illegally via an unauthorised route, Iranian media reported.

SEE WHY: Gulf war repair bill cut to $40 billion from $58 billion: Rystad Energy

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has waived the implementation of sanctions and tariffs on Russian oil and gas imports, offering respite to India and China a day before the measures were set to come into effect.

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Citing "national interest" of the US, Trump said in an executive order on Friday, "I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act. I have submitted to Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interest of the United States."