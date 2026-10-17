LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 17): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) prices also remain an important consideration for households, commuters and businesses, with rates varying across cities depending on local taxes, input gas prices, transportation costs and distribution charges.
While domestic LPG rates have remained steady, fluctuations in international energy markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to raise concerns about supply security and fuel costs. Any sustained increase in gas procurement costs could put pressure on city gas distributors and commercial consumers, although retail prices depend on local pricing decisions.
MUST READ: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels
Here is a look at the latest LPG, CNG and PNG prices across major Indian cities today.
14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 16
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 16
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,810
|
Bengaluru
|
2,898
|
Hyderabad
|
3,065
|
Mumbai
|
2,764.50
|
Chennai
|
2,983
|
Kolkata
|
2,954
|
Jaipur
|
2,839
|
Noida
|
2,810
|
Gurugram
|
2,828
|
Chandigarh
|
2,833
CNG prices in major cities on October 16
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
98
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
99.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
99.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
93.80
PNG prices across major cities on October 16
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
56
|Mumbai
|
52
|
Chennai
|
52
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
51.50
|
Noida
|
49.46
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
57.48
US-Iran war update
Brent crude prices hit $109.9 per barrel whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, triggering fears of severe global supply shortages. For the week, WTI added more than 10%, while Brent advanced nearly 5%.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that an oil tanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil exploded and caught fire after hitting a naval mine on the Strait of Hormuz. They claimed that the vessel attempted to cross the strategic waterway illegally via an unauthorised route, Iranian media reported.
SEE WHY: Gulf war repair bill cut to $40 billion from $58 billion: Rystad Energy
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has waived the implementation of sanctions and tariffs on Russian oil and gas imports, offering respite to India and China a day before the measures were set to come into effect.
Citing "national interest" of the US, Trump said in an executive order on Friday, "I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act. I have submitted to Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interest of the United States."