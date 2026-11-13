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Jensen Huang resignation sparks backlash as tech leaders call Nvidia’s decision a mistake

Jensen Huang resignation sparks backlash as tech leaders call Nvidia’s decision a mistake

From Silicon Valley investors to AI founders, the Nvidia chief’s exit has drawn criticism, tributes and questions over whether the company can maintain its position without its longtime leader.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 10:59 AM IST
Jensen Huang resignation sparks backlash as tech leaders call Nvidia’s decision a mistakeTech leaders and AI founders react to Jensen Huang’s departure from Nvidia.

Jensen Huang’s departure from Nvidia has triggered a wave of reactions from technology executives, startup founders and investors, with several questioning the company’s decision to part ways with the man who led it for 33 years. While some have highlighted his contribution to the global AI industry, others have warned that his exit could leave a leadership gap at a critical time for American technology.

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The responses have ranged from offers to bring Huang into other companies to suggestions for his successor. However, beyond the high-profile reactions, several industry figures have raised a bigger question about whether Nvidia can retain its innovation-driven culture without the leadership of its co-founder.

MUST READ | 'I'm a piece of sh**': What transpired on Jensen Huang's last day as Nvidia CEO

Tech leaders question Nvidia’s decision to let Huang go

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, indicated that he would be willing to hire Huang, saying it would be an honour. He also agreed with an X post arguing that replacing a company's founder is not straightforward, referring to examples such as Steve Jobs and Travis Kalanick.

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US President Donald Trump suggested Apple CEO Tim Cook as Huang's replacement, calling him a legend. He wrote in a Truth Social post, "NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!"

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney called it “A sad day for NVIDIA, developers, America and all humanity”. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas thanked Huang for “33 years of bold leadership”, crediting him with building a small startup into one of America’s most valuable companies.

DON'T MISS | 'Bring back THE boss if..': Over 1,600 Nvidia employees demand Jensen Huang's return

Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire offered a more nuanced assessment. “Infidelity is obviously bad. But his contributions to American innovation and AI leadership cannot be overstated,” he wrote on X. He also suggested Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora as a potential successor.

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Andreessen Horowitz general partner Martin Casado called the decision a “Dark, dark day”, while Deel CEO Alex Bouaziz described it as a mistake. Solana co-founder Raj Gokal called it a “generational fumble”. Changpeng Zhao, former Binance CEO, also said Nvidia had made a mistake by accepting Huang’s resignation.

AI founders defend Huang’s legacy, question succession

Hugging Face CEO Clement Delangue expressed disappointment but remained optimistic about Nvidia’s future, arguing that its distributed leadership structure and internal talent could help the company manage the transition. He also pledged to continue supporting open-source AI.

OpenClaw creator Peter Steinberger questioned whether Huang’s departure was rushed, warning that it could destabilise a major American company. Lex Fridman also expressed shock, comparing the decision to Apple firing Steve Jobs.

Meanwhile, All-In Podcast host Jason Calacanis urged Nvidia shareholders to wait for the investigation before deciding Huang’s fate. Anduril founder Palmer Luckey had also voiced support for Huang before the resignation announcement.

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Published on: Nov 13, 2026 10:35 AM IST
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