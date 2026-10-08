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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 8): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 8): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

For consumers, LPG remains an important household expense, while CNG and PNG directly affect transportation and cooking costs. The 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder is priced at ₹942 in Delhi, while CNG is ₹86.98 per kg and PNG is ₹49.59 per standard cubic metre.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 8:40 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 8): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesThe latest fuel-price picture comes against a backdrop of higher global energy costs and continuing volatility in international gas markets.

LPG, CNG and PNG prices today: Domestic LPG, CNG and PNG prices remain largely stable across major Indian cities on October 8, offering some relief to household consumers and vehicle owners amid elevated energy prices. While the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has remained unchanged in key cities, commercial LPG rates continue to reflect the hike announced at the beginning of October. CNG and PNG prices, meanwhile, vary from city to city depending on local taxes, distribution costs and the pricing decisions of city gas distributors.

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The latest fuel-price picture comes against a backdrop of higher global energy costs and continuing volatility in international gas markets. In some parts of Uttar Pradesh, CNG prices were recently raised by up to ₹3.25 per kg due to higher input gas costs, rising spot LNG prices and currency fluctuations. This highlights the pressure that changes in international gas procurement costs can place on retail CNG prices.

For consumers, LPG remains an important household expense, while CNG and PNG directly affect transportation and cooking costs. The 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder is priced at ₹942 in Delhi, while CNG is ₹86.98 per kg and PNG is ₹49.59 per standard cubic metre. Prices can differ significantly across cities, so consumers should check the applicable rates in their respective locations before booking a cylinder or refuelling.

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MUST READ: Europe enters winter with gas storage at 71%, raising fears of supply shortages and higher prices

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 8

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 8

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,810

Bengaluru

2,898

Hyderabad

3,065

Mumbai

2,764.50

Chennai

2,983

Kolkata

2,954

Jaipur

2,839

Noida

2,810

Gurugram

2,828

Chandigarh

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2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 8

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

98

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

99.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

99.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 8

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

56
Mumbai

52

Chennai

52

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

51.50

Noida

49.46

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

57.48

DON'T MISS: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels

US-Iran war update

Oil prices climbed on October 8 as escalating Middle East tensions continued to rattle global energy markets following reports that the US is considering large-scale military operations in Iran over the coming weeks. Brent crude futures for December delivery surged 1.36% to $101.54 a barrel. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate futures for November delivery advanced 1.04% to trade at $89.32 per barrel.

Oil exports from the Gulf have resumed significantly in recent days, despite a surge in attacks on ships around the Strait of Hormuz, maritime experts and trackers say.

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Gulf oil flows, excluding Iran, recovered to more than 81% of pre-war levels in September, while crude exports from the wider Middle East exceeded pre-war levels on 14 days during the month, maritime intelligence firm Kpler reported.

However, the recovery has come as attacks on tankers increase and shipping companies face higher freight, insurance and security costs. Trump said “millions of barrels” of oil had passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, claiming transit levels were reaching or exceeding pre-war levels.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 8:40 AM IST
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