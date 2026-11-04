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NSE, Jio Platforms, BHEL Lupin, CleanMax, Cocord Biotech, MK Sons among top stocks in focus

NSE, Jio Platforms, BHEL Lupin, CleanMax, Cocord Biotech, MK Sons among top stocks in focus

Stocks like NSE, Jio Platforms, BHEL Lupin, CleanMax, MCX, Concord Biotech, MK Sons, Medanta, IEX and more are among top stocks in focus on Wednesday, November 03.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 9:16 AM IST
NSE, Jio Platforms, BHEL Lupin, CleanMax, Cocord Biotech, MK Sons among top stocks in focusGIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 93.00 points, or 0.39per cent, up at 23,687.50, hinting at a weak start for the domestic market.

Indian equity markets are set for a cautious opening on Wednesday as the traders try to assess early signals from the US mid-term elections and movement of crude oil prices. GIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 93.00 points, or 0.39per cent, up at 23,687.50, hinting at a weak start for the domestic market. Here are the stocks that may remain under the spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, November 04, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Apollo Hospitals, Lenskart, Nykaa, Physicswallah, Afcons Infra, Apollo Tyres, Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon, Balkrishna Industries, Balrampur Chini, Cummins India, Dabur, Exide Industries, JK Lakshmi Cement, JSW Dulux, Dr Lal PathLabs, Power Finance Corporation, Premier Energies, Torrent Power, Websol Energy System and Zydus Lifesciences shall announce their September quarter results today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Coal India, Asian Paints, Godrej Consumer Products, Praruh Technologies, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Silver Touch Technologies, Symphony and Vaibhav Global shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Crescentis Capital and Suvidha Infoserve shall trade ex-date for rights today. Shares of Concord Biotech shall trade ex-date for bonus today.

MK Sons Fine Jewels: The jewellery player will make it stock market debut on Wednesday, November 04, after the company raised a total of Rs 275 crore from investors between October 28-30, selling its shares for Rs 162 per share. The issue was overall subscribed 5.1 times, with nearly 1.85 lakh applications.

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National Stock Exchange of India: The recently listed leading stock exchange reported a 23 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 2,578 crore, while revenue increased 11 per cent YoY to 4,554 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its operating profit increased 3,079 crore for the quarter with margins coming in at 76 per cent for the quarter.

Jio Platforms: The Mukesh Ambani-led firm reportedly held talks with several companies including Comcast and Charter Communications about ​licensing its wireless broadband technology in exchange for potential stakes in the businesses, Reuters reported quoting two people familiar with the matter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital goods major has received orders from Adani Power for 4 projects of 2x800 MW each, which are valued in the range of Rs 5,000-7,000 crore (excluding GST). These orders are for supply of equipment – boiler, turbine and generator along with auxiliaries.

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Hindustan Zinc: The metal player has launched two new value-added zinc products, VedAZ and VedAyush, which are next-generation zinc alloys developed for the galvanising industry.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India: The commodity exchange reported a 130 per cent YoY jump to 454.57 crore, while revenue increased 114 per cent YoY to Rs 799.66 crore for the quarter ended on Septmeber 30, 2026. Its EBITDA rose 151 per cent YoY to Rs 611.24 crore, with margins improving to 76.4 per cent for the quarter.

Indian Energy Exchange: The leading electricity exchange reported a 16.5 per cent YoY growth in volumes at 13.1 BU, whule real time market value rose 23.7 per cent YoY to 5.7 BU. Day-ahead market volumes fell 3.8 per cent YoY to 4,508 MU.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: The renewable energy player reported a 82.44 per cent YoY jump in the net prift at Rs 64.95 crore, while revenue increased 37.1 per cent YoY to to Rs 727.65 crore for Q2FY27. Its adjusted EBITDA increased 43 per cent YoY to Rs 553 crore, while margins improved 886 basis points to 72.08 per cent.

Global Health: The parent company of Medanta reported a 39.3 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 220.6 crore, while revneue rose 33.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,469 crore for second quarter of this fiscal year. EBITDA soared 60.2 per cent YoY to Rs 370 crore, while margins improved 420 basis points to 25.2 per cent for the quarter.

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Awfis Space Solutions: The coworking space player reported a 92.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 30.8 crore, while revenue grew 19.6 per cent YoY to Rs 438.7 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA increased 31 per cent YoY to Rs 174 crore, while margins expanded to 40 per cent for the quarter.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: The metal player reported a 88.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,046 crore, while revenue rose 55.3 per cent YoY to Rs 5,673 crore for the July-September 2026 period. EBITDA rose 75.4 per cent YoY tp Rs 1,804 crore, while margins improved 360 bps to 31.8 per cent for the quarter.

Lupin: The pharma player announced the launch of Raltegravir Tablets USP, 600 mg, in the US following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application. Raltegravir tablets are indicated, in combination with other antiretroviral agents, for the treatment of Human Immunodeficiency Virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in adult patients.

JNK India: The heating equipment company has received a major order worth Rs 300–600 crore from JNK Global, Korea, for the design and engineering, supply, and transportation of a heater package for an overseas project in Nigeria.

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Highway Infrastructure: The EPC and infra company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 198.3 crore for the planning, design and construction of residential and non-residential infrastructure under Phase-I of the establishment of the CISF 12th Reserve Battalion at Village Jamunia Talab, Madhya Pradesh, on an EPC Mode-I basis.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 8:46 AM IST
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