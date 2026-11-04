Corporate actions today: Shares of Coal India, Asian Paints, Godrej Consumer Products, Praruh Technologies, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Silver Touch Technologies, Symphony and Vaibhav Global shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Crescentis Capital and Suvidha Infoserve shall trade ex-date for rights today. Shares of Concord Biotech shall trade ex-date for bonus today.

MK Sons Fine Jewels: The jewellery player will make it stock market debut on Wednesday, November 04, after the company raised a total of Rs 275 crore from investors between October 28-30, selling its shares for Rs 162 per share. The issue was overall subscribed 5.1 times, with nearly 1.85 lakh applications.

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National Stock Exchange of India: The recently listed leading stock exchange reported a 23 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 2,578 crore, while revenue increased 11 per cent YoY to 4,554 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its operating profit increased 3,079 crore for the quarter with margins coming in at 76 per cent for the quarter.

Jio Platforms: The Mukesh Ambani-led firm reportedly held talks with several companies including Comcast and Charter Communications about ​licensing its wireless broadband technology in exchange for potential stakes in the businesses, Reuters reported quoting two people familiar with the matter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital goods major has received orders from Adani Power for 4 projects of 2x800 MW each, which are valued in the range of Rs 5,000-7,000 crore (excluding GST). These orders are for supply of equipment – boiler, turbine and generator along with auxiliaries.

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Hindustan Zinc: The metal player has launched two new value-added zinc products, VedAZ and VedAyush, which are next-generation zinc alloys developed for the galvanising industry.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India: The commodity exchange reported a 130 per cent YoY jump to 454.57 crore, while revenue increased 114 per cent YoY to Rs 799.66 crore for the quarter ended on Septmeber 30, 2026. Its EBITDA rose 151 per cent YoY to Rs 611.24 crore, with margins improving to 76.4 per cent for the quarter.

Indian Energy Exchange: The leading electricity exchange reported a 16.5 per cent YoY growth in volumes at 13.1 BU, whule real time market value rose 23.7 per cent YoY to 5.7 BU. Day-ahead market volumes fell 3.8 per cent YoY to 4,508 MU.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: The renewable energy player reported a 82.44 per cent YoY jump in the net prift at Rs 64.95 crore, while revenue increased 37.1 per cent YoY to to Rs 727.65 crore for Q2FY27. Its adjusted EBITDA increased 43 per cent YoY to Rs 553 crore, while margins improved 886 basis points to 72.08 per cent.

Global Health: The parent company of Medanta reported a 39.3 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 220.6 crore, while revneue rose 33.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,469 crore for second quarter of this fiscal year. EBITDA soared 60.2 per cent YoY to Rs 370 crore, while margins improved 420 basis points to 25.2 per cent for the quarter.

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Awfis Space Solutions: The coworking space player reported a 92.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 30.8 crore, while revenue grew 19.6 per cent YoY to Rs 438.7 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA increased 31 per cent YoY to Rs 174 crore, while margins expanded to 40 per cent for the quarter.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: The metal player reported a 88.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,046 crore, while revenue rose 55.3 per cent YoY to Rs 5,673 crore for the July-September 2026 period. EBITDA rose 75.4 per cent YoY tp Rs 1,804 crore, while margins improved 360 bps to 31.8 per cent for the quarter.

Lupin: The pharma player announced the launch of Raltegravir Tablets USP, 600 mg, in the US following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application. Raltegravir tablets are indicated, in combination with other antiretroviral agents, for the treatment of Human Immunodeficiency Virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in adult patients.

JNK India: The heating equipment company has received a major order worth Rs 300–600 crore from JNK Global, Korea, for the design and engineering, supply, and transportation of a heater package for an overseas project in Nigeria.

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Highway Infrastructure: The EPC and infra company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 198.3 crore for the planning, design and construction of residential and non-residential infrastructure under Phase-I of the establishment of the CISF 12th Reserve Battalion at Village Jamunia Talab, Madhya Pradesh, on an EPC Mode-I basis.