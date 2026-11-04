‘Ramayana’ advance booking: Before first day first shows, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi-starrer nears ₹100 crore in India

As of 5:00 am on Wednesday, the film’s India-wide advance gross has climbed to ₹96.64 crore, including blocked seats, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Excluding blocked seats, the pre-sales stand at ₹77.38 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer has sold 25.68 lakh tickets across 83,032 shows for the six show dates currently on sale.

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Day-Wise Pre-Sales

Opening Day, Thursday, November 5, leads the advance sales with ₹39.35 crore gross from 10.11 lakh tickets across 23,671 shows. Excluding blocked seats, Day 1 bookings are ₹33.34 crore. Friday, November 6 has grossed ₹18.53 crore, followed by ₹19.68 crore for Saturday, November 7. Sunday, November 8 stands at ₹13.23 crore, while Monday, November 9 has added ₹5.78 crore so far.

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Hindi Leads Demand

Hindi accounts for the largest share of India’s advance gross at ₹78.88 crore, or 82% of the total. Telugu has contributed ₹8.09 crore and Kannada ₹7.27 crore, while Tamil and Malayalam have added ₹1.84 crore and ₹49.23 lakh respectively.

Among formats, 3D leads with ₹53.51 crore gross, followed by 2D at ₹25.96 crore. IMAX 3D has generated ₹11.94 crore from 668 shows, including blocked seats.

Strongest Markets

Maharashtra is the top-performing state with ₹18.72 crore in gross advance sales, followed by Delhi at ₹13.33 crore and Karnataka at ₹12.88 crore. Gujarat and Telangana complete the top five with ₹7.34 crore and ₹7.33 crore, respectively.

At the city level, Delhi-NCR leads with ₹13.33 crore, ahead of Mumbai at ₹11.90 crore and Bengaluru at ₹9.98 crore. Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur and Surat also feature among the leading markets.

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The Countdown Begins

The film added ₹1 crore in the last hour, ₹12.86 crore in six hours, and ₹25.75 crore in the 24 hours before the latest update. The film also has 168 housefull shows, including 39 fully sold shows. The epic has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also features Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Arun Govil. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 5, 2026.