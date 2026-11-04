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‘Ramayana’ advance booking: Before first day first shows, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi-starrer nears ₹100 crore in India

‘Ramayana’ advance booking: Before first day first shows, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi-starrer nears ₹100 crore in India

With just a day left for release, audiences are not waiting for reviews—they are booking their seats for Ramayana in record numbers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 8:48 AM IST
‘Ramayana’ advance booking: Before first day first shows, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi-starrer nears ₹100 crore in IndiaRamayana: Part 1 advance booking collections (Photo credit: Movie still)

The anticipation for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 has reached a fever pitch, and the numbers arriving ahead of its November 5 release suggest that audiences are not merely curious—they are preparing for an event. With Ranbir Kapoor leading the epic adaptation and Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Rakul Preet Singh joining the ensemble, the film has become one of the most closely watched releases of the year.

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Even before the curtains rise, the advance booking window is offering a glimpse of the scale at which the mythological spectacle is being embraced. From premium-format demand to exceptional traction in key circuits, the pre-release response points to a potentially massive opening weekend.

As of 5:00 am on Wednesday, the film’s India-wide advance gross has climbed to ₹96.64 crore, including blocked seats, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Excluding blocked seats, the pre-sales stand at ₹77.38 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer has sold 25.68 lakh tickets across 83,032 shows for the six show dates currently on sale.

MUST READ: Ramayana's ₹4,000 crore explained: What the budget covers and how it can recover

Day-Wise Pre-Sales

Opening Day, Thursday, November 5, leads the advance sales with ₹39.35 crore gross from 10.11 lakh tickets across 23,671 shows. Excluding blocked seats, Day 1 bookings are ₹33.34 crore. Friday, November 6 has grossed ₹18.53 crore, followed by ₹19.68 crore for Saturday, November 7. Sunday, November 8 stands at ₹13.23 crore, while Monday, November 9 has added ₹5.78 crore so far.

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Hindi Leads Demand

Hindi accounts for the largest share of India’s advance gross at ₹78.88 crore, or 82% of the total. Telugu has contributed ₹8.09 crore and Kannada ₹7.27 crore, while Tamil and Malayalam have added ₹1.84 crore and ₹49.23 lakh respectively.

Among formats, 3D leads with ₹53.51 crore gross, followed by 2D at ₹25.96 crore. IMAX 3D has generated ₹11.94 crore from 668 shows, including blocked seats.

Strongest Markets

Maharashtra is the top-performing state with ₹18.72 crore in gross advance sales, followed by Delhi at ₹13.33 crore and Karnataka at ₹12.88 crore. Gujarat and Telangana complete the top five with ₹7.34 crore and ₹7.33 crore, respectively.

At the city level, Delhi-NCR leads with ₹13.33 crore, ahead of Mumbai at ₹11.90 crore and Bengaluru at ₹9.98 crore. Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur and Surat also feature among the leading markets.

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DON'T MISS: ₹4,000-crore 'Ramayana' gets legal shield against online piracy ahead of global release

The Countdown Begins 

The film added ₹1 crore in the last hour, ₹12.86 crore in six hours, and ₹25.75 crore in the 24 hours before the latest update. The film also has 168 housefull shows, including 39 fully sold shows. The epic has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also features Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Arun Govil. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 5, 2026.

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Published on: Nov 4, 2026 8:48 AM IST
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