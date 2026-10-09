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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 9): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 9): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

While the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has remained unchanged in key cities, commercial LPG rates continue to reflect the hike announced at the beginning of October.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 8:56 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 9): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesThe latest fuel-price picture comes against a backdrop of higher global energy costs and continuing volatility in international gas markets.

LPG, CNG and PNG prices today: Domestic LPG, CNG and PNG remained unchanged across major Indian cities on October 9 amid elevated energy prices offering some relief to household consumers and vehicle owners. While the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has remained unchanged in key cities, commercial LPG rates continue to reflect the hike announced at the beginning of October.

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CNG and PNG prices, meanwhile, vary from city to city depending on local taxes, distribution costs and the pricing decisions of city gas distributors. The latest fuel-price picture comes against a backdrop of higher global energy costs and continuing volatility in international gas markets.

In some parts of Uttar Pradesh, CNG prices were recently raised by up to ₹3.25 per kg due to higher input gas costs, rising spot LNG prices and currency fluctuations. For consumers, LPG remains an important household expense, while CNG and PNG directly affect transportation and cooking costs. The 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder is priced at ₹942 in Delhi, while CNG is ₹86.98 per kg and PNG is ₹49.59 per standard cubic metre.

Prices can differ significantly across cities, so consumers should check the applicable rates in their respective locations before booking a cylinder or refuelling.

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MUST READ: Europe enters winter with gas storage at 71%, raising fears of supply shortages and higher prices

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 9

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 9

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,810

Bengaluru

2,898

Hyderabad

3,065

Mumbai

2,764.50

Chennai

2,983

Kolkata

2,954

Jaipur

2,839

Noida

2,810

Gurugram

2,828

Chandigarh

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2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 9

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

98

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

99.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

99.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 9

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

56
Mumbai

52

Chennai

52

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

51.50

Noida

49.46

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

57.48

DON'T MISS: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels

US-Iran war update

An Iranian escalation against commercial shipping in the Middle East and a looming storm in the Gulf of Mexico combined to push global crude benchmarks significantly higher on October 8.

Tehran ramped up attacks on commercial tankers navigating the Strait of Hormuz, with nine vessels targeted in and around the strategic waterway over the past week. The strikes threaten to dismantle the recent recovery in crude oil flows through the choke point.

Brent crude futures jumped 4% to close at $104.28 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures surged 3.6% to settle at $91.49 per barrel.

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Oil exports from the Gulf have resumed significantly in recent days, despite a surge in attacks on ships around the Strait of Hormuz, maritime experts and trackers say.

Gulf oil flows, excluding Iran, recovered to more than 81% of pre-war levels in September, while crude exports from the wider Middle East exceeded pre-war levels on 14 days during the month, maritime intelligence firm Kpler reported.

However, the recovery has come as attacks on tankers increase and shipping companies face higher freight, insurance and security costs. Trump said “millions of barrels” of oil had passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, claiming transit levels were reaching or exceeding pre-war levels.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 9, 2026 8:56 AM IST
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