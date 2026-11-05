PI Industries shares dive 16% to hit 52-week low after Q2 earnings; net profit plunges 70%

Trading activity was significantly higher, with 3.17 lakh shares changing hands on BSE, compared with the two-week average volume of 67,000 shares. Turnover stood at Rs 59.86 crore, while the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) was Rs 28,302.26 crore.

PI Industries reported a 70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.2 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 409.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations fell 9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,701.8 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 1,872.3 crore in Q2 FY26.

Operating performance also weakened during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 57 per cent YoY to Rs 236.2 crore from Rs 543.4 crore a year ago.

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EBITDA margin contracted to 14 per cent from 29 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's gross margin slipped to 49 per cent during Q2 FY27. Agrochemical (Agchem) exports declined around 18 per cent YoY.

As of September 2026, promoters held a 46.09 per cent stake in PI Industries.