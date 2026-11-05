NHPC shares jump 6% as CLSA reiterates outperform rating; Check target

NHPC Ltd shares climbed as much as 6% after global brokerage CLSA reiterated its 'High Conviction Outperform' rating on the power company and maintained its target price of Rs 117. The brokerage sees significant earnings growth ahead, supported by new capacity additions, the restart of hydroelectric projects and a strong pipeline of growth opportunities.

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CLSA highlighted NHPC's strong September-quarter performance, with recurring profit after tax (PAT) rising 74% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,780 crore. The brokerage said the company navigated El Nino conditions well during the second quarter, with new capacity additions and the restart of projects supporting the sharp improvement in earnings. The turnaround at Parbati II and Parbati III hydroelectric projects, along with the restart of Teesta V, were among the key contributors.