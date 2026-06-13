LPG, CNG, PNG rates on June 13, 2026: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

As the West Asia conflict continues to rage on, fuel prices remain a key concern for households and transport users across India, with LPG, CNG and PNG rates seeing revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes.

The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder rose by ₹29 in Delhi to ₹942, marking the second price rise in three months. Commercial LPG prices were also revised on June 1, leading to a hike of ₹42 in Delhi and ₹53.5 in Kolkata.

Advertisement

LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

DO CHECKOUT | 'Your LPG subsidy will be blocked': Why this message should set off alarm bells

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 12

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 12

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

DON'T MISS | Petrol, diesel and LPG costs drive inflation higher; SBI Research flags rising imported price pressures

CNG prices across major cities on June 12

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 96 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 12

Advertisement

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The government has also made some changes to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) subsidy due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. The number of subsidised cylinders available under the PMUY has been reduced from 9 to 4. Before this, the beneficiaries used to get a ₹300 subsidy on 9 refills, i.e., an annual benefit of ₹2,700. Now, a beneficiary would get only ₹1,200.

While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.