LPG, CNG, PNG rates on June 13, 2026: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

As the West Asia conflict continues to rage on, fuel prices remain a key concern for households and transport users across India, with LPG, CNG and PNG rates seeing revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes.
The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder rose by ₹29 in Delhi to ₹942, marking the second price rise in three months. Commercial LPG prices were also revised on June 1, leading to a hike of ₹42 in Delhi and ₹53.5 in Kolkata.
LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 12
|Cities
|Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.50
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.50
|Chennai
|957.50
|Kolkata
|968
Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 12
|Cities
|Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,113.50
|Bengaluru
|3,198
|Hyderabad
|3,367
|Mumbai
|3,067.50
|Chennai
|3,283
|Kolkata
|
3,255.50
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CNG prices across major cities on June 12
|Cities
|Price (₹/kg)
|Delhi
|83.09
|Bengaluru
|95
|Hyderabad
|97
|Mumbai
|86
|Chennai
|96
|Kolkata
|93.50
PNG prices across major cities on June 12
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.90
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
The government has also made some changes to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) subsidy due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. The number of subsidised cylinders available under the PMUY has been reduced from 9 to 4. Before this, the beneficiaries used to get a ₹300 subsidy on 9 refills, i.e., an annual benefit of ₹2,700. Now, a beneficiary would get only ₹1,200.
While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.