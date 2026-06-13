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LPG, CNG, PNG rates on June 13, 2026: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

LPG, CNG, PNG rates on June 13, 2026: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 13, 2026 8:51 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG rates on June 13, 2026: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, KolkataWhile LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives.

As the West Asia conflict continues to rage on, fuel prices remain a key concern for households and transport users across India, with LPG, CNG and PNG rates seeing revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes.

The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder rose by ₹29 in Delhi to ₹942, marking the second price rise in three months. Commercial LPG prices were also revised on June 1, leading to a hike of ₹42 in Delhi and ₹53.5 in Kolkata. 

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LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

DO CHECKOUT | 'Your LPG subsidy will be blocked': Why this message should set off alarm bells

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 12

Cities Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 942
Bengaluru 944.50
Hyderabad 994
Mumbai 941.50
Chennai 957.50
Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 12

Cities Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,113.50
Bengaluru 3,198
Hyderabad 3,367
Mumbai 3,067.50
Chennai 3,283
Kolkata

3,255.50

DON'T MISS | Petrol, diesel and LPG costs drive inflation higher; SBI Research flags rising imported price pressures

CNG prices across major cities on June 12

Cities Price (₹/kg)
Delhi 83.09
Bengaluru 95
Hyderabad 97
Mumbai 86
Chennai 96
Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 12

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Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.90
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50

The government has also made some changes to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) subsidy due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. The number of subsidised cylinders available under the PMUY has been reduced from 9 to 4.  Before this, the beneficiaries used to get a ₹300 subsidy on 9 refills, i.e., an annual benefit of ₹2,700. Now, a beneficiary would get only ₹1,200. 

While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 8:51 AM IST
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