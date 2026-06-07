LPG, CNG, PNG rates on June 7, 2026: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

As the West Asia conflict continues to rage on, fuel prices remain a key concern for households and transport users across India, with LPG, CNG and PNG rates being revised at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes.

On June 1, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder went up by ₹42 in Delhi and ₹53.50 in Kolkata. Prices of a 5-kg free-trade LPG cylinder went up by ₹11 to ₹821.50 per cylinder. There have been no changes in domestic LPG rates, with a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder costing ₹913 since early March, when rates were increased by ₹60 per cylinder.

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While domestic LPG rates are administered and insulated from immediate global price swings, commercial LPG is priced on a market-linked basis and revised every month on the basis of international benchmarks. The protection of domestic consumers, however, comes at a steep cost to state-owned fuel retailers.

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) reported an under-recovery of ₹41,338 crore on domestic LPG sales in 2024-25. Due to the rise in international prices, the under-recovery for 2025-26 is pegged at roughly ₹60,000 crore, according to the oil ministry.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 7

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 7

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

CNG prices across major cities on June 7

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 96 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 5

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

LPG supplies are being closely monitored amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households. Under the scheme, over 10 crore low-income families have received gas connections.

A domestic LPG cylinder that generally costs ₹1,200 to supply is available to Ujjwala beneficiaries at an effective cost of ₹613 after the ₹300 per-cylinder direct benefit transfer subsidy.

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While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.