LPG switch deadline ends on June 30: National PNG portal in pipeline? What we know so far

The clock is ticking. India's deadline for switching from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG) ends soon, leaving millions of consumers with little time to act. If you still use an LPG cylinder at home, you have until June 30 to act or risk disruption to your cooking gas supply.

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Households having PNG connections are being urged to make the switch before time runs out. With a national PNG portal reportedly in consideration, the process may get simpler, but for now, consumers are left with more questions than answers.

We break down what's confirmed, what's pending, and what you should do right now.

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What is the proposed centralised PNG portal?

According to a report in The Indian Express, the government is working on a centralised PNG portal that will integrate data from city gas distributors (CGDs) and LPG companies. The objective is to identify households having both PNG and LPG connections, enforcing the new 'One Household, One Gas Connection' rule.

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What is the 'One Household, One Gas Connection' rule?

Under this rule, a household with an active PNG connection can't retain a domestic LPG connection. Such households are required to surrender their LPG connections to prevent black marketing and hoarding.

What would the platform offer to consumers?

The portal will reportedly allow consumers to check their PNG connection status. It will also help them determine whether they need to surrender their LPG connection or not. Besides this, it will provide consumers with an online mechanism to surrender their LPG connection, simplifying compliance with the new gas connection rules.

The proposed portal will also integrate the records of PNG and LPG customers to reduce duplicate connections. Meanwhile, the government has already launched the MyPNG-D portal, enabling PNG users to surrender LPG connections online without visiting a gas agency.

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How to surrender your LPG connection?

Visit the official portal or use the provider's mobile app, such as the Bharat Gas, HP Gas, or Indane portals, to begin a surrender or generate a transfer voucher. In the offline mode, you can download and fill out the surrender form from your respective oil marketing company or visit your local gas distributor with your equipment.

Who doesn't need to surrender their LPG connection?

Only those households that have a functional PNG connection are required to surrender their LPG connection. Consumers don't need to surrender under these circumstances:

If your home uses only LPG cylinders and you don't have a PNG connection

When your CGD officially certifies that installing a PNG pipeline in your home or building is unfeasible due to structural, safety or logistical constraints

If you use your LPG connection for government-approved commercial, industrial or business purposes instead of domestic cooking

Can you restore your LPG connection?

The government has introduced a transfer voucher facility, which the consumer receives as proof once the LPG connection is surrendered. This can be used later to restore the LPG connection if the consumer shifts to a location where PNG services are unavailable.

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This is expected to benefit students, tenants, and professionals who frequently relocate.

What happens if you don't surrender your LPG connection by June 30?

If you fail to surrender your LPG connection before June 30, LPG refills may be blocked for households with PNG connections. Oil companies will cancel or deactivate duplicate LPG connections. Consumers will become ineligible for subsidised LPG supplies, and future bookings could be rejected once the databases are integrated.