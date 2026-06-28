LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (June 28): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue to remain largely stable for households across India despite the West Asia conflict involving the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other nearing an end. The domestic LPG cylinder rates have remained unchanged across the country since June 7, when the rates were raised by ₹29.

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Commercial LPG cylinder prices have remained stable since June 1, whereas PNG and CNG rates were last hiked in May this year. In another relief for consumers, the government said that 100% supply is being maintained for domestic LPG, PNG, and CNG in the country.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry added that no dryouts were reported at LPG distributorships, adding that online bookings have increased to 98%.

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Moreover, the US has also waived sanctions on Iranian petroleum, petroleum products and crude oil imports for 60 days. At present, crude oil prices are around 2% down compared to Friday. Brent crude stands at $71.99 per barrel, whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude stands at $69.23 per barrel on the same day.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 28

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 28

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198.50 Hyderabad 3,367.50 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283.50 Kolkata 3,255.50 Jaipur 3,141.50 Noida 3,113.50 Gurugram 3,130.50 Chandigarh 3,136

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CNG prices across major cities on June 28

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on June 28

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

The partial resumption of oil cargo movement via the Hormuz has impacted India as the country meets roughly 40% of its crude imports and 90% of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Since the global energy supplies haven’t fully resumed yet via the Hormuz, the government has cut the number of subsidised cylinders available under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) from 9 to 4. Crores of women across rural India are covered under this scheme to give free gas connections across rural India.

While LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.