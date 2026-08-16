Taping your suitcase wheels before travelling? Here’s what you should know

Tape may also shield the wheel surface from minor scratches and scuff marks while the suitcase is being stored or transported. However, it cannot protect against heavy impacts or stop moisture and debris from entering the wheel mechanism through the sides.

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Tape can disrupt wheel movement

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The hack may create problems if the tape is too thick, left loose or wrapped beyond the surface of the wheel.

“Yes, improperly applied tape can interfere with wheel performance,” Ghatani said, adding that thick or loose tape can create uneven contact with the ground, affect the suitcase’s balance and prevent the wheels from rolling smoothly.

“Adhesive residue can also attract dust and grit, potentially making the wheels harder to rotate. On wet or smooth surfaces, certain tapes may even reduce traction rather than improve it. Travellers should therefore avoid wrapping tape tightly around moving joints, bearings or wheel axles, and remove it before prolonged use,” he said.

Cleaning works better than tape

Regular maintenance remains a safer and more effective way to protect suitcase wheels.

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Travellers should clean them before and after a trip, remove hair or debris caught near the axle and ensure that every wheel moves smoothly without resistance or unusual sounds.

Wheel covers are a better option when a suitcase is being stored because they are made to fit around the wheels without affecting their movement.

“Clean the wheels before and after travel, remove hair and debris caught around the axle, and check that each wheel rotates freely without unusual noise or resistance. Dedicated wheel covers are preferable when luggage needs protection during storage because they are designed to fit around the wheel without interfering with its movement. Tape can be useful as a short-term precaution, particularly during storage or when transporting luggage through particularly dirty environments, but it should not be treated as a substitute for proper wheel maintenance,” Ghatani said.