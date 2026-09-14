LPG e-KYC deadline today: What happens to your Indane, HP Gas or Bharat Gas connection if you miss it

The e-KYC exercise is aimed at verifying LPG customers and ensuring that domestic cooking gas connections are being used by genuine consumers.

For customers who have not completed the process yet, the key question is what happens after September 14.

At present, there is no clear official confirmation that an LPG connection will be permanently cancelled or that every customer will automatically have to pay commercial rates. Reports have indicated that services could be affected until the verification is completed, but the exact action against non-compliant connections remains unclear.

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How to complete LPG e-KYC

Customers can complete the verification through their LPG company’s digital platform or by approaching their local distributor. The process involves Aadhaar-based authentication.

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For those using the physical e-KYC form, the first section requires personal details. This includes "First Name", "Middle Name" and "Last Name", along with a passport-size photograph.

Customers also need to provide their gas consumer number, date of birth and details such as their father's name or mother's name.

The second section covers LPG connection and contact details. This includes the residential address, mobile phone number, email ID and landline number.

The address section requires details such as the flat number, floor number, housing complex or building name, street or road name, city, town or village, district, landmark, state and PIN code.

What documents are required?

For proof of identity or address, customers can submit documents from the prescribed list, including:

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Aadhaar Card (UID)

Driving Licence

Lease Agreement

Voter ID

Telephone, electricity or water bill

Passport

Self-declaration attested by a Gazetted Officer

Ration Card

Flat Allotment or Possession Letter

House Registration Document

LIC Policy

Bank Statement

Once the form is filled, it can be submitted to the local LPG distributor. The distributor will check the information and documents against the originals before approving and signing the form with the date.

Customers should also collect the acknowledgement section of the form after submission. It serves as proof that the e-KYC documents have been submitted. It is important to ensure that the LPG distributor or agency has signed or stamped the acknowledgement.

What happens if e-KYC is not completed?

This is where customers should be careful about unverified claims circulating online.

There have been reports suggesting that customers who miss the deadline could face temporary suspension of services or could have to pay commercial rates for LPG cylinders. However, there is currently no clear confirmation that these consequences will automatically apply to every customer who misses the deadline. The government has not clearly laid out the final treatment of all non-e-KYC connections.

For consumers, the safest approach is therefore to complete the verification rather than wait for another extension or risk disruption to LPG-related services.

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LPG refill rule also changed for rural customers

Separately, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has directed oil marketing companies to reduce the waiting period between LPG refill bookings for rural customers.

The booking interval for rural consumers has been reduced from 45 days to 25 days. The 25-day refill interval for urban customers remains unchanged.

The change comes as LPG supply conditions have improved and refill backlogs have reduced.

For now, LPG customers with pending e-KYC should focus on completing the Aadhaar authentication before the September 14 deadline.