LPG supply concerns: Darjeeling tea industry warns of production disruption

Darjeeling tea producers have warned that disruptions in the supply of industrial LPG could further affect tea production in the hill district, raising concerns about the impact on factories and workers dependent on the sector.

The Darjeeling Tea Association has written to the deputy chairman of the Tea Board in Kolkata, highlighting the risk of supply interruptions arising from recent directions on LPG distribution.

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Why is the Darjeeling tea industry concerned

In its communication, the association referred to a Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas directive asking public sector oil marketing companies to ensure that LPG procured by them is supplied and marketed primarily to households.

According to the Darjeeling Tea Association, the move could restrict the availability of industrial LPG used by tea factories, potentially affecting the processing of Darjeeling tea.

"The members of this association request to use your good offices with the concerned ministry to ensure uninterrupted supply of industrial LPG to the factories of the Darjeeling tea industry," the letter stated.

The association also noted that most tea estates in Darjeeling had shifted their factories from coal-fired systems to industrial LPG over the past decade as part of efforts to modernise operations and adopt cleaner fuel.

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What impact it could have on workers and production

Industry representatives said any disruption in LPG supply could directly affect tea manufacturing and the livelihoods of thousands of workers connected to the plantations.

The Darjeeling tea industry supports around 55,000 permanent workers and their families, making uninterrupted factory operations crucial for the region’s economy.

Production has already been declining over the years. Output from the district has fallen sharply from a peak of around 14 million kilograms in 1990 to less than 6 million kilograms in recent years. Data for January to November 2025 also showed a further decline of 8.79 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Other challenges facing the Darjeeling tea sector

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Apart from supply concerns, the industry is also grappling with structural challenges that have affected both output and pricing. Industry sources say cheaper tea imports from Nepal, which often share similar characteristics, have entered the domestic market in large quantities and contributed to price stagnation for certified Darjeeling tea. Experts have also pointed to inadequate replacement of ageing tea bushes in many gardens as a factor behind the sustained fall in production.