LS elections 2024: Ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters likely to contest from Saran, Pataliputra

Lok Sabha polls latest: Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti, daughters of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, are likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Rohini and Misa are likely to contest the upcoming general elections from Saran and Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituencies, news agency ANI reported citing sources aware of the matter.

Speculations of Rohini's foray into politics gathered steam after a social media post by Bihar legislative council member Sunil Kumar Singh, known to be close to Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.

Singh said in his social media post that people and workers of the Saran Lok Sabha seat want Acharya to contest the polls from there. She was also seen on stage with the family and top opposition leaders during the Jan Aashirwad Rally held in Patna on March 3, hinting that she may enter politics soon.

Who is Rohini Acharya?

Rohini Acharya is Lalu Prasad Yadav's second daughter. Acharya is based in Singapore and donated one of her kidneys to her father almost a year and a half back. In 2002, Acharya married Samresh Singh, a software engineer and son of Rai Ranvijay Singh, a retired income tax officer and Lalu Yadav's friend. The couple have two sons.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's family in politics

If Rohini contests from Saran, she will be the fourth member of the family to enter politics. Other members of the Yadav family who are actively involved in politics are RJD MLC and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav.

Misa Bharti is currently a Rajya Sabha MP whereas Tejashwi Yadav is the former Deputy CM and current Leader of Opposition. Tej Pratap Yadav is also a former minister and MLA.

Bihar Lok Sabha election schedule

The state will witness voting for over 40 Lok Sabha seats across all 7 phases. In the first phase, voting will be held across 4 seats. The state will witness polling on 5 seats each from phase 2 to 5. In phases 6 and 7, voting will be held across 8 seats each.

Alliances in Bihar

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprises of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JDU (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party). The Mahagathbandhan alliance comprises of RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party).

What happened in 2019, 2014 Lok Sabha polls?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA alliance won by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. The Mahagathbandhan alliance, however, managed to secure only one seat.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 17 seats and 24.1 per cent vote share whereas the JD(U) won 16 seats and a vote share of 22.3 per cent.

LJP won 6 seats with a vote share of 8 per cent whereas the INC won only 1 seat with a vote share of 7.9 per cent. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP bagged 22 seats whereas the LJP won 6 seats. RJD won 4 seats while the Congress managed to get only 2 seats.

(With ANI inputs)