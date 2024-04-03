‘Wayanad is my home, people of Wayanad are my family,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he files nomination

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Kerala’s Wayanad. Taking to social media after filing his nomination from Wayanad seat, Gandhi vowed to unite every citizen of India from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and from Manipur to Mumbai. He also called Wayanad his home and the people of Wayanad his family.

“Wayanad is my home, and the people of Wayanad are my family. From them, I have learned a great deal over the last five years and received an abundance of love and affection. It is with great pride and humility that I file my nomination for Lok Sabha 2024 once again from this beautiful land. This election is a fight for the soul of India; it is a fight to preserve our democracy from the forces of hatred, corruption, and injustice that seek to suppress the voice of Bharat Mata. I, along with every member of INDIA, will not rest until this battle is won. We will bring together every citizen from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and from Manipur to Mumbai to strengthen our Union of States,” said Gandhi on X.

Gandhi was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi and other senior party leaders, including AICC general secretary KC Venugopal for the filing of the nomination at the district collector’s office, also the returning officer. Once the papers were filed, he read out the oath to uphold the Constitution, concluding the submission process.

Before filing the papers, Gandhi held a roadshow from Kalpetta to Civil Station. He addressed the public towards the end of the roadshow. There too, calling the Wayanad public his family, Gandhi expressed his gratitude and said that he does not treat them as an electorate but as a family. .

"It has been an honour for me to be your member of Parliament. I don't treat you and think of you like an electorate. I treat you and think of you the same way I think of my little sister Priyanka. So in the houses of Wayanad, I have sisters, mothers, fathers and brothers. And I thank you from the bottom of my heart for that,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi is the sitting MP of Wayanad, and will contest against BJP state president K Surendran and CPI leader Annie Raja from the constituency. He won from the seat in 2019 with a margin of 4 lakh votes. Voting in Kerala for the Lok Sabha polls will be on April 26.