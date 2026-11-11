L&T bags major Noida Aqua Line contract: 15.1-km extension, 10 stations and easier links to Delhi, rail and buses; here’s everything you need to know

“The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical of L&T has secured an order from Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for part design and construction of the Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension Project,” L&T said in a statement.

For daily commuters, the project will mean more metro options across Noida and Greater Noida, along with better connections to the Delhi Metro network. The project is scheduled to be completed within 36 months.

Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension: What will change for commuters

One of the key benefits will be the connection at Botanical Garden. The station will serve as an interchange between the Noida Metro Aqua Line and the Delhi Metro’s Magenta and Blue lines.

This will give passengers travelling between Noida and Delhi another route to switch between the two metro networks.

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The project will also connect Noida and Greater Noida with the upcoming Multi-Modal Transportation Hub at Boraki, giving commuters access to different modes of transport from one location.'

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Earlier this year, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the 11.6-km Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension project connecting Botanical Garden with Noida Sector 142.

Once completed, the total metro network in Noida and Greater Noida will extend beyond 61 km.

Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension station list

The Botanical Garden to Noida Sector 142 stretch will have eight new elevated stations. These are Botanical Garden, Noida Sector-44, Noida office, Noida Sector-97, Noida Sector-105, Noida Sector-108, Noida Sector-93 and Panchsheel Balak Inter College.

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The 2.6-km stretch from Depot Station to the Boraki Multi-Modal Transportation Hub (MMTH) will have two elevated metro stations.

The Boraki stretch will connect commuters with Indian Railways, the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and the local bus terminal. Boraki Metro Station will serve as the interchange point for these transport services.

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Why this matters for Noida commuters

The extension is aimed at making daily travel easier for people living and working across Noida and Greater Noida. Better links with the Delhi Metro network will also make it easier to travel towards different parts of Delhi.

The project will provide improved access to airports and major railway stations in Delhi, while the Boraki connection will bring metro, rail and bus services closer together.

For commuters, the bigger change will be more ways to travel across Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi without depending on road travel for every part of the journey.