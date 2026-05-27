mAadhaar app to be discontinued soon: New app brings face auth, QR sharing, biometric lock

The Unique Identification Authority of India has confirmed that the mAadhaar app will be discontinued and has asked users to shift to a newly launched Aadhaar app, one that rethinks how digital identity verification works on smartphones.

The official Aadhaar account on X made the announcement directly: "mAadhaar will discontinue soon. Download the new Aadhaar App and experience faster access, smarter features & enjoy services at your fingertips. It is designed to make your Aadhaar experience simpler, and more convenient than ever."

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Old vs New app: What has actually changed

The new app changes the underlying logic of Aadhaar verification.

The older mAadhaar platform would typically display complete Aadhaar details during authentication. The new system shifts to selective sharing; only the information required for a specific service is shared, rather than the full profile.

The biggest addition is secure QR-based Aadhaar sharing, designed for in-person verification at hotels, hospitals, government offices, and service counters. Authentication has also been significantly strengthened. Where the old app relied primarily on OTP verification, the new system layers in face authentication and QR verification depending on the service being accessed, reducing the risk of misuse and tightening control over who can access an individual's identity data.

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Users also now have direct control over their biometric information. Fingerprint, face, and iris authentication data can be locked or managed from within the app, a feature UIDAI says will reduce the risk of unauthorised access, particularly on shared or public devices.

Setting up the new app

The onboarding process is more thorough than the old mAadhaar setup, by design.

- Download the official Aadhaar app from a verified store such as the Play Store

- Select your preferred language

- Enter the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar

- Verify it with an OTP: Some users will also be required to complete face authentication at this stage

- Once verified, create a PIN or enable biometric unlock, add your Aadhaar number, and complete a final OTP verification.

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The multi-step process is intentional; it confirms a user's identity at several points rather than relying on a single login method.

One more update worth noting

Alongside the app transition, UIDAI has extended its free online Aadhaar document update service. Users can continue updating and verifying identity and address documents at no cost on the myAadhaar portal until June 14, 2027, a full year beyond the earlier deadline of June 15, 2026.