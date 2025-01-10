Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Adani, Gita Press join hands to distribute 1 crore copies of 'Aarti Sangraha' among devotees

The Adani Group has collaborated with Gita Press for free distribution of one crore copies of ‘Aarti Sangrah’ among the devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj this year.

The book, a collection of devotional hymns or aartis, is published by Gita Press and the initiative will be part of Sanatan Sahitya Seva.

Related Articles

Representatives of Gita Press, an organisation dedicated to the objective of preserving, promoting and spreading Indian culture, met Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad on January 10.

“Maha Kumbh is the great yagya of Indian culture and religious faith. It is a matter of immense pleasure for us that in this Mahayagya, in collaboration with the prestigious institution Gita Press, we are offering one crore copies of ‘Aarti Sangrah’ free of cost to the devotees coming to Kumbh. Today, I got inspiration from the respected officials of Gita Press who have been serving the nation for 100 years through Sanatan Sahitya and I got the privilege of expressing my gratitude for the excellent service of Gita Press. The feeling of selfless service and responsibility towards religion and culture is a form of patriotism, to which we all are committed. Seva is meditation, seva is prayer and seva is God,” Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

महाकुम्भ भारतीय संस्कृति और धार्मिक आस्था का महायज्ञ है!



यह हमारे लिए अपार संतुष्टि का विषय है कि इस महायज्ञ में प्रतिष्ठित संस्थान गीता प्रेस के सहयोग से हम ‘आरती संग्रह’ की एक करोड़ प्रतियां कुम्भ में आए श्रद्धालुओं की सेवा में निःशुल्क अर्पित कर रहे हैं।



आज सनातन साहित्य के… pic.twitter.com/jGixzGafz8 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 10, 2025

On behalf of Gita Press, General Secretary Neelratan Chandgothia, Trustee Devi Dayal Aggarwal, Member of Trust Board Ram Narayan Chandak, Manager Lal Mani Tiwari and Acharya Sanjay Tiwari met Adani.

“It is a matter of great joy that the Chairman of Adani Group, Shri Gautam Adani, has himself joined this cultural and spiritual journey by taking a pledge of service to the Sanatan spirit. Gita Press is confident that with long-term cooperation, coordination and faith, this initiative will be instrumental in propagating and spreading the Sanatan Dharma and building a Vishwaguru Bharat,” a Gita Press representatives said.

The Adani Group also joined hands with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to serve meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj this year. The Mahaprasad Seva will be offered for the entire duration of the Maha Kumbh Mela, from January 13 to February 26.