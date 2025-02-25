Maha Kumbh: Prayagraj to turn into a no-vehicle zone from 6 pm due to Mahashivratri devotees influx

The Maha Kumbh mela area will become a no-vehicle zone from 4 pm today, while the entire Prayagraj city will also become a no-vehicle zone from 6 pm. This will be done in view of the massive influx of devotees as the last special bathing date coincides with Mahashivratri on February 26. Vehicles carrying essentials will be exempted, the official statement.

"Essential services, including the transport of milk, vegetables, medicines, fuel, and emergency vehicles, will not be restricted. Government personnel such as doctors, police officers, and administrative staff will also have free movement," it added.

The official order also designated ghats depending on the entry points as followed:

Arail Ghat for those arriving from Dakshini Jhunsi route and Arail sector

Harishchandra Ghat and Old GT Ghat for those arriving from Uttari Jhunsi route

Bharadwaj Ghat, Nagavasuki Ghat, Mori Ghat, Kali Ghat, Ram Ghat, and Hanuman Ghat for those entering from Pande Kshetra entrants

The authorities have advised devotees to bathe at their nearest ghats and offer prayers at local Shiva temples. They plan to prevent overcrowding at major pilgrimage sites on February 26 that marks the concluding snan of the Maha Kumbh Mela and the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The Mela Police Administration has appealed to visitors to follow instructions and help maintain order. Pontoon bridges will be managed based on crowd density.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that 62 crore devotees have visited the Maha Kumbh so far. He stated that out of approximately 120 crore Sanatan Dharma followers globally, half have already taken the holy dip. He remarked on the unique nature of the Kumbh, saying no other religion or sect sees such a large congregation of devotees within a specific timeframe.