Mahakumbh 2025: Steve Jobs’s wife to observe Kalpavas – what it is and its spiritual significance 

Laurene Powell Jobs, the 61-year-old American billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist, is scheduled to attend the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, according to multiple media reports. She plans to participate in various rituals and take a sacred dip at the Sangam.

During her 17-day stay, Powell Jobs will observe Kalpvas, a spiritual practice followed during the Mela

Kalpvas, a deeply spiritual practice in Hinduism, is highlighted in several ancient texts, including the Mahabharata and Ramcharitmanas. It represents a period of self-purification and spiritual discipline, during which devotees, known as Kalpvasis, engage in intense rituals and devotion.

The duration of Kalpvas, lasting one month, is said to be equivalent to a single day in the life of Lord Brahma, or one Kalpa.

Kalpvasis begin their spiritual journey by setting up temporary tents at the Sangam, marking the start of their observance. During this period, they immerse themselves in daily rituals, take holy dips in the Ganga, and participate in spiritual gatherings such as kirtans, while listening to teachings from revered saints.

What is Kalpvas?

Kalpvas is an ancient Hindu tradition observed by devotees from Paush Purnima to Maghi Purnima. During this time, Kalpvasis bathe daily in the sacred Ganga River, visit the camps of various saints to listen to sermons, and take part in devotional activities such as bhajan (devotional singing) and kirtan (chanting). These practices are observed during the Kumbh Mela, a significant spiritual event.

Activities During Kalpvas

Daily ritual bathing: Kalpvasis take a purifying dip in the Ganga each day, a ritual believed to cleanse the body and soul.

Listening to spiritual teachings: Devotees visit the camps of saints and seers to receive guidance and teachings on spiritual matters.

Devotional worship: Participation in bhajan and kirtan is central to Kalpvas, helping devotees deepen their connection to the divine.

Austere lifestyle: During Kalpvas, participants adopt a simple and disciplined lifestyle, often living in tents while focusing on their spiritual development.

Fasting and meditation: Many Kalpvasis observe fasts and dedicate significant time to prayer and meditation to enhance their spiritual practices.

Rituals and offerings: Various ceremonies and offerings are performed to demonstrate devotion and seek blessings.

The ultimate goal of Kalpvas is to purify the mind and body, attain spiritual enlightenment, and receive divine blessings. The period concludes with the sacred observance of Maghi Purnima, when devotees perform rituals and prayers to honor the divine.

Prayagraj will host Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 from January 13 to February 26 drawing millions of pilgrims from across the world to witness and participate in this profound display of faith, unity and India’s spiritual heritage.

The Kumbh Mela brings together millions of ascetics, seekers and devotees who partake in the rituals, with the most significant being the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. This bath is believed to purify the soul, absolve sins, and guide individuals toward spiritual liberation. The festival is not only a celebration of India’s spiritual legacy but also symbolizes the universal quest for inner peace, self-realization, and collective harmony.