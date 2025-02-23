'We are done': Prayagraj resident pleads devotees to stop coming as Mahakumbh crowds overwhelm city

A Prayagraj resident has made an emotional appeal to visitors, urging them to stop coming to the city as the relentless Mahakumbh crowd continues to disrupt daily life. Despite the final phase of the religious festival, the number of pilgrims is only increasing, leaving locals frustrated and exhausted.

In a viral Reddit post, the user described how the past year was spent revamping the city for Mahakumbh, with new roads, flyovers, and improved traffic management transforming Prayagraj. However, the excitement of hosting such a grand event has now turned into sheer exhaustion.

“But now it’s 19th February. The last Amrit Snan is already done. We are literally in the ending phase of Mahakumbh. So why the hell is the crowd only increasing instead of decreasing?! 😭” the post read.

The user detailed the worsening situation, where roads are gridlocked, public transport is overloaded, and even the narrowest alleys are packed with people and vehicles. The post highlighted how the initial pride of welcoming visitors has now turned into frustration.

“We thought after 12th Feb (Maghi Purnima), things would start calming down. But NO. Outer people just keep coming… completely choking the city. There is literally no space left anywhere,” the user wrote.

The resident also criticized the behavior of some visitors, pointing out issues like reckless driving, littering, and overcrowding. “Bikers and e-rickshaw drivers? Exploiting every shortcut. Pedestrians? No civic sense. Drivers? Just forcing their way into every corner.”

In a particularly infuriating incident, the user recounted how locals trying to move around their own city were blamed for the congestion. “We have been locked in our homes for 2 months, waiting for the crowd to settle. And when we finally try to step out, you tell us to stay inside?”

Ending the post with a desperate plea, the resident begged visitors to postpone their trips. “Please, for the love of God, STOP COMING. Ganga ji aur Sangam kahin nahi ja rahe. You can come peacefully later. Have some mercy on this city and its people. We are begging you. 😭”

The post struck a chord with many, drawing support as well as criticism.

“Hey OP, I was there a couple of weeks back. I was exhausted by the crowd, and I kept wondering how locals were managing their daily lives. Thanks for your hospitality and patience. Just a few more days, and you’ll get your city back. And kudos to you guys — no other city could have hosted this event so amazingly,” wrote one user.

Others expressed frustration at the ongoing chaos. “People are moving like a herd of sheep. I don’t know what they think they’ll achieve by coming here. Two of my trains got canceled because they pass through Prayagraj, and now I can’t travel home. The water is filthy, resources are stretched, everything is overpriced — this is madness,” commented another.

However, not everyone agreed with the resident’s complaints. Some dismissed the frustration, arguing that locals were financially benefiting from the influx of visitors.

“No one in Prayagraj is exhausted — they’re making money every minute. The only ones exhausted are those tired of counting their earnings,” one user countered.

Another pointed fingers at the authorities and local businesses, saying, “The media hyped this up. The real issue is poor management by officials and corrupt locals who turned this into a business. Also, you can’t stop people from visiting a religious place that comes once in 144 years. It’s God’s city, not just yours. Just like we can’t stop people from coming to Mumbai and taking jobs, you can’t stop people from coming to Prayagraj.”