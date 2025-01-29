Maha Kumbh stampede: 30 killed, 60 injured; CM announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased 

At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 29, officials said.

The stampede occurred in the Sangam area during the pre-dawn hours, as millions of pilgrims crowded to take a holy dip for Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the festival.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Vaibhav Krishna confirmed the toll in a press conference. “The incident took place between 1-2 am due to the pressure of crowd. The crowds broke barricades and jumped to the other side, crushing those waiting there. Over 90 injured were rushed to the hospital, out of whom 30 died,” he said.

Barricades were set up to manage lanes in the mela and akhara areas but were unable to withstand the overwhelming force of the throngs, officials said. As the barricades collapsed, people fell on others who were waiting to take a dip during the ‘brahm muhurt’ (early morning period deemed auspicious for certain activities). Many, including women and children, were crushed under the stampede.

Of the deceased, 25 have been identified. Four of them were from Karnataka, and one each from Assam and Gujarat. Of the injured, 36 remain in hospital while the others have been sent back with their families. The Mela administration has set up a helpline at 1920 to help locate missing individuals.

The DIG said that the government has issued strict directives, stating that there would be no VIP protocol at the mela moving forward. "We will not be entertaining VIP protocol for the upcoming snans,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the formation of a three-member judicial commission to investigate the causes of the stampede. The commission will be led by Justice Harsh Kumar, with former DG VK Gupta and retired IAS officer VK Singh as members.

Additionally, the CM has declared an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. “It is important to get to the bottom of the whole episode on how such a tragedy occurred,” CM Adityanath said, adding that the Chief Secretary and DGP would visit the Maha Kumbh on January 30 for an in-depth probe into the tragic incident.

CM Adityanath said over 90 people were injured and 30 people died. 36 people are undergoing treatment in Prayagraj.

Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand added that the administration’s primary concern is ensuring the safety of those who come to bathe and their return home without incident.