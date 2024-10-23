scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
India
Feedback

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full list of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates

A high-stakes electoral battle is unfolding in Thane, where Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe, nephew of the late Anand Dighe, against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena on Wednesday released its first list of 65 candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections. Aditya Thackeray will contest from Worli. A high-stakes electoral battle is unfolding in Thane, where Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe, nephew of the late Anand Dighe, against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Interestingly, Shinde regards Anand Dighe as his political mentor and often highlights his commitment to Bal Thackeray’s ideology while targeting Uddhav, his chief rival.

Kedar Dighe, who leads the Thane district unit of Shiv Sena (UBT), will challenge Shinde in his stronghold of Kopri-Pachpakhadi. In the Thane assembly constituency, the UBT has nominated former MP Rajan Vichare to contest against sitting BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) adding to the competition by fielding Avinash Jadhav. Meanwhile, former deputy mayor Naresh Manera will represent the UBT from the Ovala-Majiwada segment, contesting against Pratap Sarnaik, the sitting MLA from Shinde’s faction.

Full list of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates for Maharashtra   

 SN  Maharashtra Constituencies   Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates 
     
1 Chalisgaon Umesh Patil 
2 Pachora Vaishali Suryavanshi
3 Mehkar Siddharth Kharat
4 Balapur Nitin Deshmukh
5 Akola East  Gopal Datkar 
6 Washim Siddharth Deole 
7 Badnera  Sunil Kharate 
8 Ramtek Vishal Barbate 
9 Wani  Sanjay Derkar 
10 Loha  Eknath Pawar 
11 Kalamnuri Santosh Tarfe
12 Parbhani  Rahul Patil 
13 Gangakhed Vishal Kadam 
14 Sillod  Suresh Bankar 
15 Kannad  Udaysingh Rajput
16 Sambhajinagar Central  Kishanchand Tanwani 
17 Sambhajinagar West  Raju Shinde 
18 Vaijapur Dinesh Pardeshi 
19 Nandgaon  Ganesh Dhatrak
20 Malegaon Outer  Advay Hiray
21 Niphad Anil Kadam
22 Nashik Central Vasant Geete 
23 Nashik West  Sudhakar Badgujar
24 Palghar Jayendra Dubla
25 Boisar Vishwas Valvi 
26 Bhiwandi Rural Mahadev Ghatak
27 Ambernath  Rajesh Wankhede 
28 Dombivali Dipesh mhatre
29 Kalyan Rural Subhash Bhoir
30 Ovala-Majiwada  Naresh Manera
31 Kopri-Pachpakhadi Kedar Dighe 
32 Thane  Rajan Vichare 
33 Airoli  MK Madhavi 
34 Magathane  Udesh Patekar
35 Vikhroli Sunil Raut 
36 Bhandup West Ramesh Korgaonkar
37 Jogeshwari East  Anant Nar 
38 Dindoshi Sunil Prabhu
39 Goregaon  Samir Desai 
40 Andheri East  Rutuja Latke
41 Chembur  Prakash Phaterpekar
42 Kurla  Pravina Morajkar 
43 Kalina  Sanjay Potnis 
44 Vandre East Varun Sardesai 
45 Mahim  Mahesh Sawant 
46 Worli  Aditya Thackeray 
47 Karjat  Nitin Sawant  
48 Uran  Manohar Bhoir 
49 Mahad  Snehal Jagtap
50 Nevasa  Shankarrao Gadakh
51 Georai Badamrao Pandit
52 Dharashiv Kailas Patil
53 Paranda Rahul Patil 
54 Barshi Dilip Sopal 
55 Solapur South  Amar Patil 
56 Sangole Dipak Salunkhe
57 Patan Harshad Kadam
58 Dapoli Sanjay Kadam 
59 Guhagar Bhaskar Jadhav
60 Ratnagiri Surendranath Mane 
61 Rajapur Rajan Salvi 
62 Kudal  Vaibhav Naik
63 Sawantwadi Rajan Teli 
64 Radhanagari KP Patil 
65 Shahuwadi Satyajit Patil 

The Uddhav Sena will contest 85 seats as per the seat-sharing deal with Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP. 

Published on: Oct 23, 2024, 8:45 PM IST
