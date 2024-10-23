Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full list of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena on Wednesday released its first list of 65 candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections. Aditya Thackeray will contest from Worli. A high-stakes electoral battle is unfolding in Thane, where Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe, nephew of the late Anand Dighe, against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Interestingly, Shinde regards Anand Dighe as his political mentor and often highlights his commitment to Bal Thackeray’s ideology while targeting Uddhav, his chief rival.

Kedar Dighe, who leads the Thane district unit of Shiv Sena (UBT), will challenge Shinde in his stronghold of Kopri-Pachpakhadi. In the Thane assembly constituency, the UBT has nominated former MP Rajan Vichare to contest against sitting BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) adding to the competition by fielding Avinash Jadhav. Meanwhile, former deputy mayor Naresh Manera will represent the UBT from the Ovala-Majiwada segment, contesting against Pratap Sarnaik, the sitting MLA from Shinde’s faction.

Full list of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates for Maharashtra

SN Maharashtra Constituencies Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates 1 Chalisgaon Umesh Patil 2 Pachora Vaishali Suryavanshi 3 Mehkar Siddharth Kharat 4 Balapur Nitin Deshmukh 5 Akola East Gopal Datkar 6 Washim Siddharth Deole 7 Badnera Sunil Kharate 8 Ramtek Vishal Barbate 9 Wani Sanjay Derkar 10 Loha Eknath Pawar 11 Kalamnuri Santosh Tarfe 12 Parbhani Rahul Patil 13 Gangakhed Vishal Kadam 14 Sillod Suresh Bankar 15 Kannad Udaysingh Rajput 16 Sambhajinagar Central Kishanchand Tanwani 17 Sambhajinagar West Raju Shinde 18 Vaijapur Dinesh Pardeshi 19 Nandgaon Ganesh Dhatrak 20 Malegaon Outer Advay Hiray 21 Niphad Anil Kadam 22 Nashik Central Vasant Geete 23 Nashik West Sudhakar Badgujar 24 Palghar Jayendra Dubla 25 Boisar Vishwas Valvi 26 Bhiwandi Rural Mahadev Ghatak 27 Ambernath Rajesh Wankhede 28 Dombivali Dipesh mhatre 29 Kalyan Rural Subhash Bhoir 30 Ovala-Majiwada Naresh Manera 31 Kopri-Pachpakhadi Kedar Dighe 32 Thane Rajan Vichare 33 Airoli MK Madhavi 34 Magathane Udesh Patekar 35 Vikhroli Sunil Raut 36 Bhandup West Ramesh Korgaonkar 37 Jogeshwari East Anant Nar 38 Dindoshi Sunil Prabhu 39 Goregaon Samir Desai 40 Andheri East Rutuja Latke 41 Chembur Prakash Phaterpekar 42 Kurla Pravina Morajkar 43 Kalina Sanjay Potnis 44 Vandre East Varun Sardesai 45 Mahim Mahesh Sawant 46 Worli Aditya Thackeray 47 Karjat Nitin Sawant 48 Uran Manohar Bhoir 49 Mahad Snehal Jagtap 50 Nevasa Shankarrao Gadakh 51 Georai Badamrao Pandit 52 Dharashiv Kailas Patil 53 Paranda Rahul Patil 54 Barshi Dilip Sopal 55 Solapur South Amar Patil 56 Sangole Dipak Salunkhe 57 Patan Harshad Kadam 58 Dapoli Sanjay Kadam 59 Guhagar Bhaskar Jadhav 60 Ratnagiri Surendranath Mane 61 Rajapur Rajan Salvi 62 Kudal Vaibhav Naik 63 Sawantwadi Rajan Teli 64 Radhanagari KP Patil 65 Shahuwadi Satyajit Patil

The Uddhav Sena will contest 85 seats as per the seat-sharing deal with Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP.