Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full list of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena on Wednesday released its first list of 65 candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections. Aditya Thackeray will contest from Worli. A high-stakes electoral battle is unfolding in Thane, where Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe, nephew of the late Anand Dighe, against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Interestingly, Shinde regards Anand Dighe as his political mentor and often highlights his commitment to Bal Thackeray’s ideology while targeting Uddhav, his chief rival.
Kedar Dighe, who leads the Thane district unit of Shiv Sena (UBT), will challenge Shinde in his stronghold of Kopri-Pachpakhadi. In the Thane assembly constituency, the UBT has nominated former MP Rajan Vichare to contest against sitting BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) adding to the competition by fielding Avinash Jadhav. Meanwhile, former deputy mayor Naresh Manera will represent the UBT from the Ovala-Majiwada segment, contesting against Pratap Sarnaik, the sitting MLA from Shinde’s faction.
Full list of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates for Maharashtra
|SN
|Maharashtra Constituencies
|Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates
|1
|Chalisgaon
|Umesh Patil
|2
|Pachora
|Vaishali Suryavanshi
|3
|Mehkar
|Siddharth Kharat
|4
|Balapur
|Nitin Deshmukh
|5
|Akola East
|Gopal Datkar
|6
|Washim
|Siddharth Deole
|7
|Badnera
|Sunil Kharate
|8
|Ramtek
|Vishal Barbate
|9
|Wani
|Sanjay Derkar
|10
|Loha
|Eknath Pawar
|11
|Kalamnuri
|Santosh Tarfe
|12
|Parbhani
|Rahul Patil
|13
|Gangakhed
|Vishal Kadam
|14
|Sillod
|Suresh Bankar
|15
|Kannad
|Udaysingh Rajput
|16
|Sambhajinagar Central
|Kishanchand Tanwani
|17
|Sambhajinagar West
|Raju Shinde
|18
|Vaijapur
|Dinesh Pardeshi
|19
|Nandgaon
|Ganesh Dhatrak
|20
|Malegaon Outer
|Advay Hiray
|21
|Niphad
|Anil Kadam
|22
|Nashik Central
|Vasant Geete
|23
|Nashik West
|Sudhakar Badgujar
|24
|Palghar
|Jayendra Dubla
|25
|Boisar
|Vishwas Valvi
|26
|Bhiwandi Rural
|Mahadev Ghatak
|27
|Ambernath
|Rajesh Wankhede
|28
|Dombivali
|Dipesh mhatre
|29
|Kalyan Rural
|Subhash Bhoir
|30
|Ovala-Majiwada
|Naresh Manera
|31
|Kopri-Pachpakhadi
|Kedar Dighe
|32
|Thane
|Rajan Vichare
|33
|Airoli
|MK Madhavi
|34
|Magathane
|Udesh Patekar
|35
|Vikhroli
|Sunil Raut
|36
|Bhandup West
|Ramesh Korgaonkar
|37
|Jogeshwari East
|Anant Nar
|38
|Dindoshi
|Sunil Prabhu
|39
|Goregaon
|Samir Desai
|40
|Andheri East
|Rutuja Latke
|41
|Chembur
|Prakash Phaterpekar
|42
|Kurla
|Pravina Morajkar
|43
|Kalina
|Sanjay Potnis
|44
|Vandre East
|Varun Sardesai
|45
|Mahim
|Mahesh Sawant
|46
|Worli
|Aditya Thackeray
|47
|Karjat
|Nitin Sawant
|48
|Uran
|Manohar Bhoir
|49
|Mahad
|Snehal Jagtap
|50
|Nevasa
|Shankarrao Gadakh
|51
|Georai
|Badamrao Pandit
|52
|Dharashiv
|Kailas Patil
|53
|Paranda
|Rahul Patil
|54
|Barshi
|Dilip Sopal
|55
|Solapur South
|Amar Patil
|56
|Sangole
|Dipak Salunkhe
|57
|Patan
|Harshad Kadam
|58
|Dapoli
|Sanjay Kadam
|59
|Guhagar
|Bhaskar Jadhav
|60
|Ratnagiri
|Surendranath Mane
|61
|Rajapur
|Rajan Salvi
|62
|Kudal
|Vaibhav Naik
|63
|Sawantwadi
|Rajan Teli
|64
|Radhanagari
|KP Patil
|65
|Shahuwadi
|Satyajit Patil
The Uddhav Sena will contest 85 seats as per the seat-sharing deal with Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP.
