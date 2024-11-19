Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai police deploy over 30,000 personnel, over Rs 175 crore in illegal goods seized

To ensure the security and smooth conduct of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mumbai police have announced an extensive deployment of over 30,000 personnel. This force includes riot-control teams, home guards, and specialized units to manage potential disturbances and ensure voter safety across the city.

A substantial preventive measure has been taken ahead of the elections, with authorities taking action against 4,492 individuals deemed potential threats. In the lead-up to the polls, the police have also made significant seizures amounting to nearly ₹175 crore in valuables, including illegal liquor, narcotics, cash, and precious items.

A total of over 2,000 senior police officers, including 25,000 constabulary staff, will be stationed to monitor polling stations, sensitive zones, and other critical areas. This large deployment also features five additional commissioners, 20 deputy commissioners, and 83 assistant commissioners of police, underscoring the scale of the operation.

To handle potential disturbances, three dedicated riot-control teams will be deployed, and 144 officers from the transport department will oversee the smooth movement of voters and ensure effective transportation logistics.

Supporting the Mumbai police will be 26 units of central and state security forces, who will focus on maintaining peace in vulnerable and high-risk areas. Specialized surveillance teams, including flying squads, will be in place to keep a close watch on hotspots.

The city’s police force has been actively conducting raids and operations since the announcement of the model code of conduct on October 15. During these operations, illegal materials and contraband worth ₹175 crore have been seized. Authorities have also identified potential troublemakers and taken preemptive action against them, as part of their efforts to prevent any disruptions on polling day.

With these proactive measures in place, the Mumbai police are determined to ensure that the election process is fair, peaceful, and secure for all voters.