Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik to contest from Anushakti Nagar, sitting MLA eyes Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar

Sana Malik, a 36-year-old architect-turned-lawyer, is set to contest the Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency as the Ajit Pawar-led NCP's nominee. The NCP confirmed her candidature, announcing that she will file her nomination papers on October 28.

Sana is the daughter of Nawab Malik, who is expected to contest from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar as an NCP candidate. Anushakti Nagar was previously represented by Nawab Malik from 2009, although he lost in 2014 but was re-elected in 2019.

Nawab Malik was earlier elected from Nehru Nagar for three consecutive terms starting in 1996, and shifted to Anushakti Nagar when Nehru Nagar was reserved for an SC candidate.

Following Nawab Malik's arrest in February 2022, Sana took charge of developmental work in his constituency. Nawab Malik was granted bail on medical grounds in July this year.

Sana Malik gained prominence through her work during the Covid-19 pandemic and later managed constituency work when Nawab Malik was a cabinet member for skill development and minority welfare. Sana has also championed women's causes in Nehru Nagar, Mankhurd, and Anushakti Nagar.

While Sana readies her nomination papers, what is Nawab Malik upto? Reports suggest that Malik might contest from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar, allowing his daughter Sana to enter electoral politics.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar expressed his party's disagreement with Nawab Malik's potential candidature for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election on November 20. Shelar mentioned that the BJP would adopt a different stance, opposing Malik due to his alleged connections with Dawood Ibrahim.

Nawab Malik, a former minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was arrested in 2022 in a case initially registered by the NIA against Dawood and his associates. After the NCP's split, the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar included Malik, despite objections from their ally, the BJP.

Meanwhile, the NCP has announced more candidates for the Maharashtra assembly polls. As per the list of 38 candidates, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will contest from Baramati whereas Chhagan Bhujbal will contest from Yeola.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has been fielded from the Ambegaon assembly constituency. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal has got a ticket from the Dindori assembly seat.

The NCP is a part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, which also comprises BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.