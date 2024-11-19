Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Tensions flare in Mumbai's Virar as BJP leader Vinod Tawde allegedly caught distributing Rs 5 cr ahead of elections

On the eve of the mega Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, tensions flared in Mumbai's Virar East on November 19 as members of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), led by Hitendra Thakur, clashed with BJP representatives. The confrontation began after allegations surfaced that BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde had arrived with ₹5 crore to distribute to the BJP's candidate Rajan Naik.

BVA activists, including Nalla Sopara MLA Kshitij Thakur, claimed Tawde was engaged in bribing voters. However, Tawde vehemently denied the accusations, stating that he had only stopped to discuss the polling process and the code of conduct with Rajan Naik, and not to distribute any money. Tawde’s defense was supported by a search of his vehicle by Election Commission officials, which revealed no illicit cash.

The scene unfolded at Hotel Vivanta in Virar East, where Tawde had convened a meeting with Naik. BVA workers barged in, alleging money was being exchanged. Despite their claims, the search of Tawde’s vehicle and the premises found no evidence of wrongdoing. Tawde’s fellow BJP leaders dismissed the BVA's accusations, calling them a fabrication. BJP's Pravin Darekar dismissed the claims as "laughable," suggesting BVA had created a false narrative because they were anticipating electoral defeat.

HUGE: a day before Maharashtra goes to polls, major controversy.. BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde trapped and gheraoed by a BVA MLA in a hotel in Virar, accused of having a Rs 5 crores cash bag with a diary of people to whom money given is reportedly mentioned. BJP… pic.twitter.com/lyChkwJHdZ — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 19, 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut weighed in, pointing out that the Election Commission should have handled the situation, rather than the Thakurs. The controversy deepened with Vasai MLA Kshitij Thakur asserting that he had discovered a diary detailing transactions of ₹15 crore, although no such evidence has been substantiated. Hitendra Thakur, in turn, claimed Tawde had repeatedly called to apologize, fueling the growing suspicion.

The BVA is a local political party founded by the Thakur family, which currently holds three MLA seats and has generally aligned with the ruling government. The Thakurs are seeking to maintain their political hold in the region with Hitendra contesting the Nalasopara seat and Kshitij seeking re-election from Vasai.

Thakur alleged that Tawde's visit was part of a larger conspiracy and pointed out discrepancies in the hotel's CCTV footage, claiming it had been turned off before his arrival. Tawde, however, remained firm in his demand for a fair investigation.

Amid the chaos, police forces were dispatched to escort Tawde from the hotel, and a thorough search of the premises was ordered. Additionally, Palghar Collector Govind Bodke confirmed that an FIR would be filed against Tawde for violating election rules by entering Virar 48 hours before the elections. Tawde, who is not a voter in the region, was also instructed to leave the area.

The Election Commission is now investigating the matter, with Maharashtra's Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Kulkarni confirming that necessary action is being taken by the district authorities.