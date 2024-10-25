Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Zeeshan Siddique gets ticket from Ajit Pawar's NCP, to go head-on-head with SS(UBT)'s Varun Sardesai

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released its second list of candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Friday, with notable new additions aimed at bolstering the party’s position in key constituencies across the state. The list of seven candidates includes high-profile figures, such as former Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique, who will contest from Mumbai's Bandra East constituency against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Varun Sardesai, cousin to Aaditya Thackeray.

Siddique, who recently joined NCP, has been at the center of media attention following the recent murder of his father, former minister Baba Siddique, by gangsters. This tragedy had led to speculation about Zeeshan’s political allegiance, especially after he was seen at events with Ajit Pawar. After Shiv Sena (UBT) announced Sardesai’s candidacy from Bandra East, Zeeshan took to social media, stating that "old friends" had named a candidate against him and hinted at strained alliances, adding, “It was never their nature to follow friendship…now the people will decide.”

Siddique had previously defeated a Shiv Sena candidate in the 2019 elections, benefitting from an internal split within the Sena. This election, however, shapes up as a direct battle between him and Shiv Sena (UBT), intensifying competition in the Bandra East seat.

The NCP also named Sana Malik, daughter of jailed MLA Nawab Malik, to contest from his traditional seat, Anushaktinagar. Her absence from the party’s initial list had raised eyebrows, given the BJP’s earlier stance on not supporting Malik’s campaign. Reports indicate Malik may contest as an Independent in neighboring Shivaji Nagar-Mankhurd against Samajwadi Party’s Abu Azmi.

Ajit Pawar’s NCP further strengthened its candidate lineup with prominent former BJP figures: ex-MP Sanjaykaka Patil will run from Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal in Sangli, while Pratap Patil-Chikhalikar is slated to contest from Loha in Nanded. In Pune's contentious Vadgaon-Sheri seat, sitting NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was confirmed to re-contest, overcoming BJP’s bid to field its former MLA Jagdish Mulik.

Among other significant placements, Nishikant Patil will challenge NCP (SP) state chief Jayant Patil in Islampur, while Dyaneshwar Katke is set to contest from Shirur against NCP (SP) candidate Ashok Pawar. These choices underline NCP’s strategic positioning, pitting familiar faces against well-known incumbents across Maharashtra as they seek to maximize their influence in the Assembly elections.

