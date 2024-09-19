scorecardresearch
Business Today
Maharashtra assembly polls: MVA faces seat-sharing deadlock over 6 seats in Mumbai

The Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP are in intense discussions to resolve the issue.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners have yet to finalise seat-sharing talks for Mumbai, considered a stronghold of Shiv Sena. India Today reported that the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have laid claim to six minority-dominated constituencies in the city. Mumbai has 36 assembly seats and as per earlier reports, Uddhav Thackeray's Sena was looking for 20-22 seats. 

A deadlock has emerged over six seats -- Byculla, Kurla, Ghatkopar West, Versova, Jogeshwari East, Mahim -- between the Congress and the Sena (UBT). Separately, the NCP has also made a demand for Kurla, Versova and Ghatkopar West.

The Congress is eyeing more seats in Mumbai after its impressive performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls. The Congress emerged as the single largest party, with 13 seats in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP won nine and eight seats respectively.

The Congress is eyeing the minority-dominated seats in Mumbai to regain its traditional vote bank that is gradually shifting to the Uddhav Sena. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has staked its claim on 20 of the 36 Assembly seats in Mumbai and its suburbs.

The grand old party has sought 18 seats, while the NCP (SP) wants to contest seven seats. A discussion on five seats -- Mulund, Vileparle, Borivali, Charkop and Malabar Hill -- is yet to be taken up.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are likely to be held in October-November.  

(With inputs from Ritvick Arun Bhalekar)

Published on: Sep 19, 2024, 5:29 PM IST
