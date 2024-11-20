'Why vote when real concern is...': Harsh Goenka takes aim at Mumbai's elite on Maharashtra election day

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka on Wednesday attacked the créme de la creme of Mumbai for choosing comfort over duty on the voting day in Maharashtra. Voting for all the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra began at 7 am and will last till 6 pm.

Taking a jibe at the "men and women of Malabar Hill," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) they are busy debating whether their chauffeur will take Mercedes or BMW to the polling booth.

"It's the fear of dirtying their designer loafers on uneven roads, the struggle of matching their Gucci sunglasses with their Manish Malhotra outfits, and the endless WhatsApp debates about the right candidate over quinoa salads," Goenka said.

He further mentioned that they fear mingling with the common folk in the voting queue and dread the realisation that there is no valet parking at the polling station.

"It's the horror of encountering common folk in the queue, the dread of stepping out into the November heat, and the realisation that there's no valet parking at the polling station. Why vote when the real concern is whether Ozempic is safe or Mounjaro is better? After all, democracy can wait, but the waist cannot!"

Elections in Maharashtra have always been tricky, with the added challenge of urban voter apathy. Despite huge electorates, cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur report lower-than average turnouts.

Urban apathy remains a persistent challenge in the state. In the 2019 assembly polls, 62-64 urban constituencies recorded turnouts below the state average.

Celebrities who have voted so far

Among Bollywood celebrities, Akshay Kumar, Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Chandu Champion director Kabir Khan have exercised their right to franchise so far.

Master blaster of Indian cricket Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara casted his vote.

After casting his vote, Tendulkar said: "I have been an icon of the ECI (Election Commission of India) for quite some time now. The message I am giving is to vote. It is our responsibility. I urge everyone to come out and vote."

The Ambanis, the Bachchan family, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt are expected to show up at the polling booths across Mumbai as voting progresses through the day.