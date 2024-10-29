Maharashtra elections 2024: Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) undecided on 20 seats hours before nomination deadline ends

Hours before the deadline for filing nominations for the Maharashtra elections expires, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is still undecided on at least 20 assembly seats. MVA allies -- Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are still in the bargaining process to get the desired seats, India Today reported citing sources.

Related Articles

As per the lists released by the three parties till now, the Congress is contesting on 102 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) on 84 and Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP on 82 seats, taking the total number of seats announced to 268.

Congress leaders are want the Versova, Byculla and Wadala seats in Mumbai to get exchanged with the Shiv Sena (UBT). SS (UBT) has already announced candidates for the three seats and has offered the Borivali and Mulund seats to the grand old party instead, sources said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Harun Khan from Versova, Manoj Jamsutkar from Byculla, and Shraddha Jadhav from Wadala, respectively.

As per reports, Congress state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala called Sanjay Raut and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar and said that the party would have to prepare for a friendly fight scenario on the three seats if they were not exchanged.

The Congress on Monday replaced its candidate for the third time. In Maharashtra, the grand old party fielded Madhurimaraje Malojiraje Chhatrapati, a royal family member, from the Kolhapur North assembly seat.

With this, it replaced Rajesh Latkar, who was previously picked to contest from that seat. On Sunday, former MLA Ashok Jadhav replaced Sachin Sawant in Andheri West. In Aurangabad East, the Congress replaced Madhukar Deshmukh with Lahu Shewale.

Meanwhile, the ruling Mahayuti bloc has announced candidates for 281 assembly seats. As per the lists released so far, the BJP has announced its candidates for 146 seats, Shiv Sena on 78 and Ajit Pawar-led NCP on 51.

The BJP has left 4 seats whereas the Shiv Sena has also left 2 seats out of its share for smaller NDA allies in the state.