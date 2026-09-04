Maharashtra FDA crackdown: PepsiCo, Nestlé food products seized over alleged expiry date, label fraud

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Lay's chips, Maggi noodles among products seized

The products included popular items such as Lay’s chips, Maggi noodles and Thums Up cans. Authorities found that original manufacturing and expiry information had allegedly been removed and replaced with new details.

Labels altered for exports

Some products were given future manufacturing dates and altered nutritional information, apparently to comply with labelling requirements in overseas markets, as per Reuters.

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The operation involved products associated with major global food and beverage companies, including PepsiCo, Nestlé, Coca-Cola and Unilever. However, the companies have not been accused of participating in the alleged scheme, and there was no indication that they authorised the relabelling operation.

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Authorities said the operation appeared to have supplied products to 19 unidentified exporters. The altered labels raised concerns that expired or near-expiry food could be sent to international consumers.

Food safety concerns

The case has raised broader concerns over food fraud, consumer safety and the integrity of India’s food-export supply chain. Officials warned that changing expiry dates can potentially expose consumers to products that are no longer fit for consumption.

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Reuters reported that no arrests had been confirmed at the time of its report, while investigations into the exporters and the wider operation were continuing.

The raid comes amid increased scrutiny of packaged food labelling and food safety practices in India, with authorities seeking stronger compliance and greater transparency across the supply chain.