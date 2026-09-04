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Maharashtra FDA crackdown: PepsiCo, Nestlé food products seized over alleged expiry date, label fraud

Maharashtra FDA crackdown: PepsiCo, Nestlé food products seized over alleged expiry date, label fraud

Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided a warehouse operated by Sadhana Enterprises in Navi Mumbai following a six-day investigation

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 3:38 PM IST
Maharashtra FDA crackdown: PepsiCo, Nestlé food products seized over alleged expiry date, label fraudFDA raided a warehouse operated by Sadhana Enterprises in Navi Mumbai following a six-day investigation

Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) uncovered an illegal operation in Maharashtra allegedly involved in altering expiry dates and nutritional information on branded food products before they were exported, Reuters reported.

The Maharashtra FDA raided a warehouse operated by Sadhana Enterprises in Navi Mumbai following a six-day investigation. Officials seized consumer goods worth nearly ₹75 lakh, along with chemicals allegedly used to erase information from original packaging and equipment used to print replacement labels.

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Lay's chips, Maggi noodles among products seized

The products included popular items such as Lay’s chips, Maggi noodles and Thums Up cans. Authorities found that original manufacturing and expiry information had allegedly been removed and replaced with new details.

Labels altered for exports

Some products were given future manufacturing dates and altered nutritional information, apparently to comply with labelling requirements in overseas markets, as per Reuters.

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The operation involved products associated with major global food and beverage companies, including PepsiCo, Nestlé, Coca-Cola and Unilever. However, the companies have not been accused of participating in the alleged scheme, and there was no indication that they authorised the relabelling operation.

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Authorities said the operation appeared to have supplied products to 19 unidentified exporters. The altered labels raised concerns that expired or near-expiry food could be sent to international consumers.

Food safety concerns

The case has raised broader concerns over food fraud, consumer safety and the integrity of India’s food-export supply chain. Officials warned that changing expiry dates can potentially expose consumers to products that are no longer fit for consumption.

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Reuters reported that no arrests had been confirmed at the time of its report, while investigations into the exporters and the wider operation were continuing.

The raid comes amid increased scrutiny of packaged food labelling and food safety practices in India, with authorities seeking stronger compliance and greater transparency across the supply chain.

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Published on: Sep 4, 2026 3:38 PM IST
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