Maharashtra FDA seizes Rs 1.13 crore gutkha after six-hour chase, four people arrested

According to the FDA, teams began tracking the truck around 2 pm on Friday after receiving confidential information about its movement. The truck was travelling from Madhya Pradesh through the Samruddhi Expressway towards Bhiwandi in Thane.

The vehicle later changed its route and started moving towards Pune via Sangamner.

FDA teams were then deployed along possible routes. The Thane Division team was sent towards Murbad, while the Pune Division team was positioned at Rajgurunagar.

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At the Rajgurunagar Toll Plaza, Food Safety Officer Laxmikant Savale tried to stop the truck by positioning a vehicle across its path. However, the driver did not stop and continued driving.

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Savale followed the truck and, with the help of local police, intercepted it at Chakan-Talegaon Chowk.

"After a pursuit lasting approximately six hours, the truck was taken into custody at around 8 pm. Upon inspection of the truck, various brands of pan masala and flavoured tobacco (gutkha), prohibited in Maharashtra, were found. The total value of the seized material is Rs 1,13,54,600. The entire material was subsequently seized by the Food Safety Officer," an official said.

Four people arrested

The FDA said legal proceedings continued until late at night following the seizure.

At 10 pm on Saturday, the Food Safety Officer, Pune, registered a complaint at Chakan police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad against the concerned persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Those arrested included driver Nafis Mehboob Khan (40), a resident of Haryana, Nilesh Rathi, resident of Khamgaon, Buldhana (owner/supplier), Arun Patil, resident of Jalgaon (owner/supplier) and Sanjay Mata, resident of Indore (transporter).

The FDA said the case may involve more than a food safety violation.

"Prima facie, this incident appears not merely to be a violation of food safety law but an organised and continuous illegal trade that poses a risk to public health," the FDA said.

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The FDA has also asked police to examine the accused's previous criminal records, the supply chain and financial transactions.

"Therefore, the Food and Drug Administration has requested the police to examine the previous criminal records of the accused, the supply chain and financial transactions, and, if they are found guilty, to submit a proposal to the competent authorities for stringent action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA)," the FDA said.