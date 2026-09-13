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Maharashtra Ganeshotsav 2026: Devotees travelling to Konkan don't need to pay toll on major highways

Maharashtra Ganeshotsav 2026: Devotees travelling to Konkan don't need to pay toll on major highways

Travellers will need to display a special sticker or pass to claim the toll benefit. The pass will carry the inscription “Ganeshotsav 2026 Konkan Darshan” along with the vehicle registration number and the driver’s name. The exemption will remain in effect from September 11 to September 27.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 13, 2026 1:54 PM IST
Maharashtra Ganeshotsav 2026: Devotees travelling to Konkan don't need to pay toll on major highwaysThe passes can be obtained free of cost from police stations, traffic police posts and Regional Transport Office (RTO) offices.

Vehicles carrying Ganesh devotees to Konkan will not have to pay toll charges on several major highways and roads in Maharashtra during Ganeshotsav 2026. The toll exemption will remain in effect from September 11 to September 27, covering both onwards and return journeys.

The Maharashtra government announced the decision to provide relief to thousands of families travelling from Mumbai, Pune, Thane and other parts of the state to their native villages in the Konkan region. The announcement was made through an official Public Works Department (PWD) release, according to PTI.

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Highways covered under toll waiver

The exemption will apply to toll plazas on the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway, or NH-48, and the Mumbai-Goa National Highway, or NH-66. It will also cover Konkan-bound roads operated by the PWD and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Vehicles travelling towards Konkan through the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu will also be eligible for the toll waiver, the government said.

The exemption is expected to benefit a large number of devotees who travel to the region every year to celebrate Ganeshotsav with their families.

Special pass required

Travellers will need to display a special sticker or pass to claim the toll benefit. The pass will carry the inscription “Ganeshotsav 2026 Konkan Darshan” along with the vehicle registration number and the driver’s name.

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The passes can be obtained free of cost from police stations, traffic police posts and Regional Transport Office (RTO) offices. Vehicle owners may be required to submit and verify relevant vehicle documents before receiving the pass, according to details issued by local transport authorities.

The same pass will remain valid for the return journey from Konkan, meaning travellers will not need to obtain a separate pass after the festival.

ALSO READ: Konkan Railway announces 254 special trains for Ganpati festival; Check routes, dates and booking details

MSRTC buses also eligible

The toll exemption will not be limited to private vehicles. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses travelling from different districts towards Konkan for Ganeshotsav will also be eligible for the waiver.

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Ganeshotsav 2026 will begin on September 14 and continue for 10 days. Travellers have been advised to obtain the special pass in advance and display it clearly at toll plazas to avoid delays during the festival rush.

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Published on: Sep 13, 2026 1:54 PM IST
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