Maharashtra: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai on July 26; IndiGo, Air India flights impacted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra. The weather department predicted heavy to very rainfall at a few places in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Sindhudurg on Friday.

Furthermore, the IMD has also issued a red alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri on the same day. Raigad and Ratnagiri are very likely to report heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall, with some areas in Dombivli and Andheri Subway facing massive waterlogging. Several residential areas in Pune, including Pimpri-Chinchwad, have been flooded while 4 people died in rain-related incidents in the district.

Meanwhile, IndiGo and Air India flights have been impacted due to the incessant downpour. Air India informed passengers that some of its Mumbai flights have been delayed and diverted. The airline has also promised full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for all the bookings confirmed for July 25.

IndiGo advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. "Continuous and heavy rains over Mumbai are causing periodic delays in flight schedules. While we thrive to give you real-time updates, we kindly ask you to check your flight status before leaving for the airport," the airline said.

SpiceJet also said that all departures/arrivals from Mumbai airport may be affected due to bad weather. The airline also advised passengers to check the status of their flights in advance. The Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, however, is yet to decide on school holidays in Palghar, Thane and Raigad.

Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said: "Holidays have been declared in Palghar, Raigad and Thane due to heavy rains. Based on the weather forecast, Mumbai Commissioner will decide on whether or not a holiday needs to be declared for tomorrow. The students who missed the Maharashtra Board exam today need not worry as another date for the exam will be announced soon. Late arrivals will be allowed entry into examination halls."