Maharashtra's big announcement for youth: '12th pass to get Rs 6,000, graduates Rs 10,000 per month'

After Ladli Behna, the Maharashtra government has announced 'Laadla Bhai Yojna' under which those boys who are 12th pass will get Rs 6,000 per month. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the scheme in Pandarpur on Tuesday, months before the assembly elections.

Under the scheme, diploma holders will get Rs 8,000 per month, and those with graduate degrees will get Rs 10,000. The scheme, Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, will fulfill the need for manpower in industries and also provide employment opportunities to needy people.

Last month, the Maharashtra government rolled out a 'Ladli Behna' scheme, under which economically disadvantaged women aged 21 to 60 will receive Rs 1,500 per month. The announcement was made by state Finance Minister Ajit Pawar. The provision for this scheme is Rs 46,000 crore.

The announcement came soon after the ruling Mahayuti suffered a setback in the Lok Sabha elections, winning just 17 of 48 seats.

Ajit Pawar also announced some relief for farmers, who form a large chunk of voters along with youth and women. He said that electricity bills for pumps used for irrigation will be waived. Farmers growing soybeans and cotton, who did not receive the expected prices for their produce, will be compensated. The government will provide Rs 5,000 per hectare, up to two hectares.

During the Lok Sabha polls, farmers were upset with the government over a horde of issues they were facing, including delays in lifting the export ban on onions, which significantly impacted their earnings.

In the budget, the government also promised free education for women students, aiming to promote female literacy and empowerment.