Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024: Pune, Beed, Shirur, 8 other seats to go to polls. Find more

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Voting for the fourth phase of the ongoing general elections in Maharashtra will take place on May 13. In this phase, polling will take place across 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. These Lok Sabha constituencies are Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, and Beed.

The 'Maha' contest is a six-pronged one as the ruling Mahayuti comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The opposition INDIA bloc, on the other hand, comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the NCP (SP).

How many seats is each party contesting?

Mahayuti-- The BJP, led by Chandrashekhar Bawankule, is contesting 28 seats in the state while Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is fighting on 15 seats. The NCP led by Sunil Tatkare is fighting on 4 seats.

INDIA bloc-- As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is fighting on 21 seats whereas the NCP (SP) is contesting on 10 seats. The grand old Congress party has however been reduced to only 4 seats.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections phase 4 seats, candidates

Constituency NDA INDIA Nandurbar Heena Gavit (BJP) Advocate Gowaal K Padavi (Congress) Jalgaon Smita Wagh (BJP) Karan Pawar (Shiv Sena (UBT) ) Raver Raksha Khadse (BJP) Shriram Patil (NCP (SP) ) Jalna Raosaheb Danve (BJP) Dr Kalyan Kale (Congress) Aurangabad Sandipanrao Bhumre (Shiv Sena) Chandrakant Khaire (Shiv Sena (UBT) ) Beed Pankaja Munde (BJP) Bajrang Sonawane (NCP (SP) ) Maval Shrirang Barne (Shiv Sena) Sanjog Waghere Patil (Shiv Sena (UBT) ) Pune Murlidhar Mohol (BJP) Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar (Congress) Shirur Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil (NCP) Amol Kolhe (NCP (SP) ) Ahmednagar Sujay Vikhe Patil (BJP) Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke (NCP (SP) ) Shirdi (SC) Sadashiv Lokhande (Shiv Sena) Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure (Shiv Sena (UBT) )

When will the last phase of voting take place in Maharashtra?

After the fourth phase of voting is over in the western state, the fourth phase of polling will take place on May 20. In this phase, voting will take place across 13 constituencies.

All six Mumbai Lok Sabha seats-- Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central-- will go to polls in this phase. Besides this, voting will also take place in Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Thane.

First three phases of Lok Sabha elections 2024

In the first phase of voting for the general polls, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, and Chandrapur were in the fray. The voter turnout in this phase stood at 63.71 per cent. Buldhana, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli and Parbhani went to polls in the second phase. The final polling percentage in this phase was 62.71 per cent.

In the third phase on May 7, voting took place across 11 constituencies-- Raigad, Baramati, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Hatkanangle. The voter turnout in this phase stood at 63.55 per cent.