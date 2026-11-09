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Mahatma Gandhi's global legacy: India has 278 streets named after him, Italy follows with 259

Mahatma Gandhi's global legacy: India has 278 streets named after him, Italy follows with 259

The figures indicate that Gandhi’s name has become part of the urban landscape in countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 4:00 AM IST
Mahatma Gandhi's global legacy: India has 278 streets named after him, Italy follows with 259Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy extends far beyond India, with streets named after the Father of the Nation

Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy extends far beyond India, with streets named after the Father of the Nation in at least 65 countries worldwide, according to data compiled by Visualized.in using OpenStreetMap. The data, mapped as of November, identifies 927 streets carrying Gandhi’s name across the world, highlighting his enduring international recognition.

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India accounts for the largest number of these streets, with 278 recorded on OpenStreetMap. Italy ranks a close second with 259 streets, followed by France with 74. The figures indicate that Gandhi’s name has become part of the urban landscape in countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.

READ THIS: Why Mahatma Gandhi never received the Nobel Peace Prize despite multiple nominations

Countries with the most streets named after Mahatma Gandhi

Italy comes close to India

Italy stands out in the rankings, with 259 streets named after Gandhi, just 19 fewer than India’s recorded 278. France occupies third place with 74, while Brazil and Spain have 37 and 33, respectively.

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The Netherlands follows with 29 streets, while Mauritius has 27. Argentina records 24, Mexico has 21, and Tunisia completes the top 10 with 13 streets. These figures reflect the geographical spread of Gandhi’s name across countries with different historical and cultural connections to India.

ALSO READ: How did Mahatma Gandhi become the face of Indian currency? Here’s the history

Gandhi’s name across continents

Beyond the top 10, the dataset identifies streets named after Gandhi in several other countries. Belgium has eight, Germany has seven, and the remaining countries include locations across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

The names vary according to local languages and naming conventions, including Via Gandhi in Italy, Avenue du Mahatma Gandhi in France and Mahatma Gandhiweg in the Netherlands.

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The figures should be interpreted carefully. OpenStreetMap relies on volunteer contributions, and differences in mapping coverage can affect comparisons between countries. The website specifically notes that India’s actual count is likely higher because many areas have not been mapped street by street.

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Published on: Nov 10, 2026 4:00 AM IST
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