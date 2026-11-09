Mahatma Gandhi's global legacy: India has 278 streets named after him, Italy follows with 259

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Countries with the most streets named after Mahatma Gandhi

Italy comes close to India

Italy stands out in the rankings, with 259 streets named after Gandhi, just 19 fewer than India’s recorded 278. France occupies third place with 74, while Brazil and Spain have 37 and 33, respectively.

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The Netherlands follows with 29 streets, while Mauritius has 27. Argentina records 24, Mexico has 21, and Tunisia completes the top 10 with 13 streets. These figures reflect the geographical spread of Gandhi’s name across countries with different historical and cultural connections to India.

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Gandhi’s name across continents

Beyond the top 10, the dataset identifies streets named after Gandhi in several other countries. Belgium has eight, Germany has seven, and the remaining countries include locations across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

The names vary according to local languages and naming conventions, including Via Gandhi in Italy, Avenue du Mahatma Gandhi in France and Mahatma Gandhiweg in the Netherlands.

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The figures should be interpreted carefully. OpenStreetMap relies on volunteer contributions, and differences in mapping coverage can affect comparisons between countries. The website specifically notes that India’s actual count is likely higher because many areas have not been mapped street by street.