Canada updates refugee rules, introduces new application process for asylum seekers

READ THIS: Canada Express Entry changes: High-wage workers to get up to 100 additional CRS points

Canada introduces a single online asylum application process

Under the revised system, people seeking asylum from within Canada must begin by submitting information through the IRCC online portal. They will subsequently be invited to an in-person appointment with an immigration officer to formally make their claim and undergo an eligibility assessment.

For claims eligible for referral to the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB), applicants will have 60 days to submit a complete application and the required supporting documents. A one-time extension of 30 days can be requested through the portal.

The government expects the streamlined process to reduce duplicate paperwork and make application requirements and deadlines easier to understand.

Advertisement

New screening procedures and stricter timelines

The revised regulations establish timelines for government reviews covering security, criminality, admissibility and application integrity. These checks are intended to be completed before eligible cases are referred to the IRB for hearings.

The changes are designed to reduce hearing delays by ensuring that cases are sufficiently prepared before they reach the independent tribunal.

The rules also clarify how withdrawn claims can be reinstated and how cases may be treated as abandoned when applicants fail to complete required steps or provide requested documents.

ALSO READ: Canada immigration rules: Fraudulent consultants face fines of up to CAD 1.5 million

Additional support for vulnerable claimants

The new framework strengthens provisions for vulnerable asylum seekers, including unaccompanied minors and people who may have difficulty understanding the proceedings. It clarifies when designated representatives must be appointed and outlines their responsibilities.

Advertisement

Eligible asylum claimants will also continue to have access to work permits after submitting a complete claim, allowing them to seek employment while awaiting a decision.

The regulations include exceptions to certain ineligibility rules for unaccompanied minors and individuals who register their intention to seek asylum within their first year in Canada.