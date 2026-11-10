Ireland citizenship applications jump 236% as government weighs new eligibility norms

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Ireland plans major changes to citizenship rules

One of the most significant proposed changes is an extension of the qualifying residence requirement from five years to eight years. Applicants would also need to demonstrate continuous residence in Ireland during the final two years before applying for citizenship.

The government plans to introduce language proficiency requirements, requiring applicants to demonstrate their ability to speak English, Irish or Irish Sign Language. They would also have to pass a civics examination assessing their knowledge of Irish society and government.

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The proposed reforms include stricter financial eligibility conditions. Applicants would need to meet a specified minimum income requirement to demonstrate financial self-sufficiency. Those who received social welfare payments or benefited from social housing during the preceding two years could also face disqualification under the proposed rules.

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Opposition raises concerns over new requirements

The proposed changes have drawn criticism from opposition leaders and migrant rights organisations, particularly over their potential impact on people who have already spent several years living and working in Ireland.

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman described the proposals as unfair, arguing that extending the residency requirement could disadvantage migrants who had been preparing to apply under the existing rules. He also raised concerns about applying the new requirements retrospectively to people already living in the country and called for transitional arrangements for applicants nearing eligibility.

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John Lannon, chief executive of migrant rights organisation Doras, said the group had received more enquiries from people seeking to submit applications before the rules change. He warned that the sudden increase could put additional pressure on an already slow citizenship processing system and potentially discourage skilled workers from moving to Ireland.

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Government considers transitional arrangements

Before the September surge, monthly citizenship applications had remained below 3,000 between April and August. The average number of applications between January and August stood at approximately 2,810 per month.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has indicated that the government is considering a more generous arrangement for applicants who are close to meeting the existing requirements but could be affected by the proposed reforms. However, details of any transitional measures have not yet been announced.