Mahayuti deadlock: Three weeks in, power tussle simmers as Shinde skips Delhi talks over Cabinet formation

Three weeks after securing a decisive victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP—has yet to finalise the division of cabinet portfolios. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, as the three parties sought intervention from central BJP leadership to resolve ongoing disputes.

The impasse has persisted despite high-level discussions. On Wednesday night, Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held crucial talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda. However, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, reportedly upset over recent developments, chose to skip the Delhi meeting, raising eyebrows within political circles.

Sources indicate a tentative understanding on cabinet berths: 22 for the BJP, 11 for Shiv Sena, and 10 for the NCP, out of Maharashtra's 43-member cabinet limit, including the Chief Minister, reported Hindustan Times. While the BJP is expected to retain key portfolios like home and revenue, the urban development ministry has been earmarked for Shinde's Shiv Sena, and finance for the NCP. The BJP remains firm that any additional demands from its allies will be met with relatively minor portfolios.

Shiv Sena’s discontent stems from its claim that the alliance’s electoral success was achieved under Shinde’s leadership, prompting their insistence that he retain the Chief Minister’s chair. The BJP, however, refused to relent, ensuring Fadnavis assumed the top role. With the BJP only requiring NCP’s support to secure a majority, Shinde found himself with limited bargaining power, ultimately accepting the Deputy Chief Minister post.

Though Shinde publicly maintained that he would not obstruct government formation, his absence from the ongoing Delhi discussions has added a layer of intrigue. Whether he will eventually join the negotiations remains uncertain, but the unresolved allocation of portfolios continues to test the stability of the Mahayuti alliance.