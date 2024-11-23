Mahim Assembly Election Results 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) wins this Mumbai seat by a whisker, Amit Thackeray fails to impress in poll debut

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant has won from the Mahim assembly seat in Mumbai by a measly margin of 944 votes. Mahesh Sawant bagged 47,381 votes in this triangular contest.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray has failed to impress in his electoral debut.

Related Articles

Amit Thackeray lost the seat by a margin of 15,770 votes and could poll in only 31,611 votes. Sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar of the ruling Shiv Sena, however, was a distant second with 46,437 votes in his kitty, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Thackeray made his poll debut from the Mahim assembly constituency in the state. In his maiden contest, Thackeray was pitted against Shiv Sena's two-time MLA Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant.

Voting took place on November 20, with Mahim witnessing a voter turnout of 59.01 per cent. Early trends and results for this seat will be in soon. Nestled by the prestigious Shivaji Park, Mahim houses a mix of upper-class Maharashtrian and a sizeable cosmopolitan and minority vote.

The contest, however, was not an easy one for Amit Thackeray as Mahim has a history of close contests. Not only this, he also has the challenge of breaking the MNS jinx that has hit the constituency since 2014.

Before 2014, the constituency was with the undivided Shiv Sena or the MNS from 1990 to 2009. In the 2009 assembly elections, MNS' Nitin Sardesai won the seat by securing 48,739 votes whereas Congress' Sada Sarvankar lost with 39,808 votes in his kitty. Undivided Shiv Sena candidate Adesh Bandekar was third in the contest with 36,364 votes.

In 2014, the MNS lost the high-profile seat as Sada Sarvankar of the Shiv Sena won by securing 46,291 votes. MNS' Nitin Sardesai, on the other hand, lost the seat by securing 40,350 votes. BJP's Vilas Ambekar was third with 33.446 votes in his kitty.

In 2019, Sarvankar won the constituency for the second time with larger numbers this time. The Shiv Sena MLA bagged the seat for the second time in 2019 by winning 61,337 votes and a vote share of 49.45 per cent.

Raj Thackeray's right-hand man Sandeep Deshpande was a distant second with 42,690 votes and 34.42 per cent vote. Congress' Pravin Naik could secure only 15.246 votes and a vote share of 34.42 per cent in this contest.