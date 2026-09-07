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Malaysia Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after engine problem, all 186 passengers safe

Malaysia Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after engine problem, all 186 passengers safe

Airport authorities declared a full emergency as the aircraft returned safely to Chennai. All passengers and crew are reported to be safe.

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Apoorva Jayachandran
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 7:09 PM IST
Malaysia Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after engine problem, all 186 passengers safeAll passengers and crew are reported to be safe.

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah made an emergency landing at Chennai airport after reportedly developing an engine problem mid-air on Sunday.

Flight MH156 was carrying 186 passengers when a suspected fault developed in its second engine. The pilot alerted Chennai air traffic control and sought permission for an emergency landing.

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Chennai airport authorities declared a full emergency as the aircraft returned to the airport. Emergency services, including ambulances, fire engines and CISF personnel, were placed on standby ahead of the landing.

The aircraft landed safely, with all 186 passengers disembarking without incident. Their baggage was also removed from the aircraft. No injuries were reported.

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“Further assessment of the aircraft and the technical issue is being carried out by the airline and relevant technical teams,” a spokesperson said, adding that airport operations remained normal.

Aviation authorities in Delhi and Chennai are investigating the incident.

The incident comes less than a week after an IndiGo flight from Goa to Delhi made an emergency landing at Goa airport after reporting a problem with one of its engines.

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Flight 6E 2102 departed from Goa at 9.16 am but turned back after the engine issue was detected. Air Traffic Control declared a full emergency at around 9.30 am as the aircraft returned to the airport.

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The plane landed safely on Runway 28 at 9.51 am and was parked at Stand 6. The full emergency was withdrawn at 10.03 am.

All passengers disembarked safely and were accommodated in the boarding area.

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Published on: Sep 7, 2026 6:58 PM IST
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