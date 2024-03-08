Maldivian defence force to have operational authority over helicopter, crew sent by India

The Maldivian defence force will have operational authority over the helicopter given by India to the island nation, and the civilian crew that will pilot it. This comes as discussions to remove Indian troops from Maldives were underway.

Colonel Ahmed Mujuthaba Mohamed, Principal Director of Plans, Policy, and Resources Management for the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), said at a press conference that President Mohamed Muizzu has decided not to permit any foreign troops to remain in Maldives beyond May 10. MNDF would have operational authority over the Indian civilians and vehicles associated with the helicopter, he said.

Meanwhile, the first civilian team of technical experts reached Maldives to replace the military personnel operating a helicopter in the island nation. India is expected to replace all its military personnel in two phases by May 10.

Colonel Ahmed Mujuthaba Mohamed said that the Indian helicopter stationed in Addu City is currently undergoing repairs, and 26 civilians have arrived in the Maldives with a replacement helicopter. He said that the Indian troops will depart from Maldives as planned.

Relations between India and Maldives have deteriorated since Muizzu, widely seen as pro-China, ascended to power on an anti-India stance. He has pushed India to remove its troops stationed in Maldives. Moreover, the row involving three Maldivian ministers posting derogatory comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that led to their suspension, worsened matters between the two countries.

It also recently announced that the country will not renew the agreement to conduct hydrographic surveys with India. Muizzu announced that Maldives will acquire the facilities and machines to conduct the hydrographic surveys on its own. “We decided not to renew the agreement entered into with the Indian government to scan and acquire all insights into our underwater bodies. All these underwater details are our property, our heritage,” Muizzu had said.

Moreover, India has opened a new naval base near Maldives. INS Jatayu on Minicoy Island is around 125 km away from Maldives.“Indian Navy commissions INS Jatayu at Minicoy, the southernmost island of Lakshadweep. Another step towards Navy’s efforts to incrementally augment security infrastructure at the strategically important islands,” said the spokesperson for Indian Navy on X.