Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
economy
India believes in multilateralism but is not waiting for it: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India believes in multilateralism but is not waiting for it: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman explained that the European Union trade agreement is a large one as it consists of 28 countries, but India is also doing bilateral trade with “very many countries”.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 11:03 AM IST
India believes in multilateralism but is not waiting for it: FM Nirmala SitharamanFM Sitharaman says India believes in multilateralism

India believes in multilateralism but is not waiting around for it, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, adding that New Delhi is very keen on building its trade ties with bilateral agreements also.

Speaking with foreign policy expert Michael Kugelman at the Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center's on-the-ground coverage of the 2026 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Sitharaman said, “We believe in multilateralism. Let me begin with that. We want multilateralism to be strengthened. However, given today's environment, we are very keen that we build our strength in trade through bilateral agreements as well.”

Advertisement

She explained that the European Union trade agreement is a large one as it consists of 28 countries, but India is also doing bilateral trade with “very many countries”. She gave examples of New Zealand, Australia, on-going negotiations with Canada, EFTA countries.

MUST READ | Excess liquidity weighing on Indian equities, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

“So the approach is that we have to rapidly connect with many parts of the world with whom negotiations have been going on for a very long time. But the political will on both sides is the one on which I'll harp for a minute,” adding that countries that have spent a long time negotiating with India, and India itself, have realised that the sooner they tie the bilateral relationship, the sooner the agreements will benefit the people. These ties, she said, will “bring in that lubrication which is required at a time when the world is in a very difficult position”.

Advertisement

“Trade negotiations which have been going on for several years today are actually being ramped up and concluded quickly. It is not to say that the negotiations have been easy but I feel this approach of ‘yes we want multilateralism but yet we are not waiting for it, we are going ahead with bilateral’ has really rewarded India and I'm sure it has rewarded those countries as well,” she said.

DON'T MISS | Skewed trade with China and ASEAN poses growing economic hurdle, says Nirmala Sitharaman 

FM Sitharaman said that India’s approach is that it should tie up with as many economic jurisdictions as possible.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 11:03 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more