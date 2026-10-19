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IMF warns AI market correction could hit India, flags risks to IT and back-office sector

IMF warns AI market correction could hit India, flags risks to IT and back-office sector

The warning comes as the IMF flags rising sovereign bond yields, potential corrections in AI-driven equity markets and cybersecurity threats as interconnected risks to global financial stability

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Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 1:47 PM IST
IMF warns AI market correction could hit India, flags risks to IT and back-office sectorIMF Flags AI Market Risks for India

India could face indirect fallout from a correction in global artificial intelligence (AI) markets, including through capital outflows from emerging markets and concerns over the future of its technology services and back-office operations, Athanasios Vamvakidis, Deputy Director, Monetary and Capital Markets Department at the IMF, told Business Today.

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While India has not been part of the AI ecosystem to the same extent as some other markets, a broader shift away from riskier assets could affect emerging-market investment flows, including those into India, Vamvakidis said.

“Although this would not originate in emerging markets, when you have a market that is reducing exposure to risk, emerging market flows are affected. And India will also be affected in this scenario,” he said.

The warning comes as the IMF flags rising sovereign bond yields, potential corrections in AI-driven equity markets and cybersecurity threats as interconnected risks to global financial stability.

Vamvakidis said rising sovereign bond yields were the immediate concern. A further increase could trigger an equity market correction, including in AI stocks, with wider implications for bonds, credit markets and the real economy.

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On the possibility of an AI bubble, he said valuations were not currently stretched because earnings remained strong. However, any disappointment in corporate earnings could put valuations under pressure and trigger a sell-off.

For India, another potential risk lies in AI’s implications for traditional technology services, software and back-office operations, sectors in which the country has built considerable strength.

“The second channel, some of which we are already seeing, is market concerns that AI could have negative implications in the previous part of technology, software, for example, back office operations, logistics, where India has been particularly strong,” Vamvakidis said.

However, he cautioned against drawing firm conclusions about the eventual impact. Market reactions to concerns about AI disruption had sometimes been excessive, and the IMF was not yet seeing a corresponding impact in real-economy data, he said.

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“Nobody knows how this exactly will play out,” he added, emphasising that India’s human capital and technology-related skills remained important economic strengths.

Vamvakidis also urged India and other emerging economies to strengthen their fiscal and external balances to withstand future shocks. Despite improved fundamentals, he said, policy buffers remained thin globally, making preparedness essential if market sentiment deteriorated.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 1:47 PM IST
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